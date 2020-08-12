2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on August 14-16 for the sixth round of the 2020 season. Here's all you need to know about the Spanish Grand Prix.
This round mark the conclusion of the triple header that began with the British Grand Prix on August 2.
Mercedes has been the dominant force in the 2020 F1 season so far, with five victories in six races, but the German manufacturer was outfoxed by Red Bull at last weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Mercedes and Red Bull are expected to be the two fastest teams yet again in Barcelona, with Racing Point and Ferrari further behind.
This weekend could mark the return of Sergio Perez after his absences from the two Silverstone race, provided the Racing Point driver returns a negative COVID-19 test. Nico Hulkenberg will remain on standby at Racing Point in case Perez is not cleared for return.
2020 Formula 1 70th Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK
Friday 14th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST
- Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST
Saturday 15th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST
- Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST
Sunday 16th August 2020
- Race: 2:10pm BST
2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 14th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST
- Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST
Saturday 15th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST
- Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST
Sunday 16th August 2020
- Race: 3:10pm CEST
2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 14th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
- Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT
Saturday 15th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
- Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT
Sunday 16th August 2020
- Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT
2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 14th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST
- Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST
Saturday 15th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST
- Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST
Sunday 16th August 2020
- Race: 11:10pm AEST
2020 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 14th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST
- Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST
Saturday 15th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST
- Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST
Sunday 16th August 2020
- Race: 6:40pm IST
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Spanish Grand Prix
For the Spanish Grand Prix, Pirelli will bring its three hardest tyre compounds - C1, C2 and C3. This allocation is the same Pirelli brought to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, but one step harder compared to the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.
Most Spanish GP wins
Michael Schumacher: 6 wins (1995, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
Lewis Hamilton: 4 wins (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)
Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1969, 1970, 1971)
Nigel Mansell: 3 wins (1987, 1991, 1992)
Alain Prost: 3 wins (1988, 1990, 1993)
Mika Hakkinen: 3 wins (1998, 1999, 2000)
2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 13 rounds only)
|Date
|Venue
|July 5
|Red Bull Ring, Austria
|July 12
|Red Bull Ring, Austria
|July 19
|Hungaroring, Hungary
|August 2
|Silverstone, Britain
|August 9
|Silverstone, Britain
|August 16
|Barcelona, Spain
|August 30
|Spa, Belgium
|September 6
|Monza, Italy
|September 13
|Mugello, Italy
|September 27
|Sochi, Russia
|October 11
|Nurburgring, Germany
|October 25
|Portimao, Portugal
|November 1
|Imola, Italy
