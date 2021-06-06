Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Azerbaijan GP under late red flag after Verstappen tyre failure Next / Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Race report

Azerbaijan GP: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

By:

Sergio Perez won Formula 1's 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Sebastian Vettel after Max Verstappen dramatically retired in a late tyre blowout and Lewis Hamilton's restart overtake went wrong.

Verstappen's incident led to a red flag with three laps remaining, which became a two-tour shootout following a second standing start, where Hamilton challenged Perez for the lead at the first corner.

The Mercedes driver's brakes were smoking heavily ahead of the second start, but he made the better getaway from the front row and was ahead of Perez as they braked for Turn 1.

But Hamilton's right-front wheel locked and he sailed into the deep run-off area, falling out of the points and eventually coming home 15th, as Perez ran clear in the lead to claim his first victory for Red Bull.

Over two hours earlier, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had led briefly from pole before the long-time top three powered by, with the race split in two by a safety car period that followed Lance Stroll also suffering a dramatic tyre blowout along the main straight, before the Verstappen incident added an unexpected late coda.

At the initial start, the top three on the grid eased away, with Leclerc staying in command from pole as Hamilton and Verstappen slotted in behind in grid order, with Perez the main gainer as he moved from P6 to fourth by taking advantage of Carlos Sainz losing momentum fighting Pierre Gasly and then battling by the AlphaTauri into Turn 3 at the end of the back straight.

Leclerc ended the first lap just 0.3-seconds ahead, but his lead did not lost much longer as Hamilton was able to close in and shoot by as they ran back across the grid for the second time.

Debris falling ahead of the Turn 15 fast left where several cars have crashed this weekend appeared to cause Leclerc to cut the corner, which gave Hamilton the momentum he needed to get a run on the Ferrari and seal the lead.

Leclerc was able to stay with the Mercedes for several laps, with Verstappen in close attention behind, but when he dropped out of DRS range at the end of lap six of 51 the Red Bull bounced.

Just as lap seven began, Verstappen swept by on the outside run to Turn 1, with Perez doing likewise to drop Leclerc to fourth in similar fashion one tour later.

Hamilton was able to run clear of Verstappen's DRS for the next few laps, but the Red Bull was just beginning to close in when the pitstop phase kicked off.

Two laps after Leclerc came in at the end of lap nine from behind the three leaders, Hamilton came in to change his softs for hards, but a delay waiting for Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri to pass by the Mercedes pits cost him significantly.

Verstappen was lighting up the timing screens on the next tour, his in-lap, but 1.9s stop for hards compared to Hamilton's 4.3s meant he came out comfortably ahead in the net lead.

Perez also delivered a stunning in-lap on the next time by, which became crucial as he was able to jump Hamilton too despite a slow left-rear change meaning he was stationary for 4.3s.

Hamilton had DRS to look to attack Perez into Turn 3 on his out-lap, but the Mercedes couldn't get close enough to make a move, as the net leaders settled down in their new order while running behind Sebastian Vettel's long-running Aston Martin.

Verstappen gradually eased away from his teammate as Hamilton chased Perez in the Mexican's DRS range for much of the next phase of the race – the trio cycling back into the proper lead when Vettel pitted for hards on lap 18, rejoining behind Leclerc, who lost out to Gasly in the stops, in sixth and seventh.

By lap 15, Verstappen's advantage over Perez was 3.1s, where it stabilised for the next 10 laps as the leaders made sure not to over consume their tyre life, with Hamilton eventually slipping out of Perez's DRS range during this stage.

A string of fastest laps as he lapped and then pulled away from Nikita Mazepin meant Verstappen's advantage reached five seconds just past the half-distance mark, with Perez losing time to both his teammate and Hamilton on the lap where he came to pass the Haas.

Verstappen's lead was approaching seven seconds when the race was interrupted by a shocking tyre failure for the yet-to-stop Stroll, who had started P19 but suffered a left-rear tyre blowout as he came to lap Mazepin as they ran down the main straight at the end of lap 30, with Stroll running in an elevated fourth place.

The tyre blowing out sent the Aston Martin spearing to the inside wall nose-first and coming to a stop near the high-speed pitlane entry, with debris strewn across the track and so the safety car was quickly deployed and the pitlane closed.

Stroll was able to climb out unharmed, with five laps passing behind the safety car as the wreckage was cleared.

The race restarted at the start of lap 36, with Verstappen dropping Perez as they reached the grid with the green flags waving and then racing clear to a two-second lead by the end of the first lap back at full speed.

Hamilton was got close to Perez at the restart but never looked like being able to make a move, as the top three again moved clear of the pack, which was soon headed by Vettel – who nipped by Leclerc exiting Turn 1 at the restart after the Ferrari had tried to repass Gasly, with the AlphaTauri then losing out in a drag race with the Aston down the main straight ahead of lap 37 beginning as Vettel gained two spots in less than one tour.

Verstappen quickly pulled out his lead again and looked in full control and easing to a second victory in succession, his advantage reaching 4.4s at the start of lap 46, at the end of which his race ended in shocking fashion.

Just before the Red Bull reached the grid hatching at top speed, his left rear tyre gave away in a similar fashion to Stroll – with the Red Bull pitched into the outside wall opposite the pits.

Verstappen was sent around several times after going into wall nose-first and as he climbed from his wrecked RB16B and kicked the destroyed left-rear tyre, the safety car had been called.

But after a few laps with the safety car leading the pack through the pits, the race was suspended – just after Red Bull had suggested to the FIA that such a development would allow all cars to change tyres given it had had no warning of Verstappen's failure, per team sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

After a delay of 35 minutes, the final shootout took place with all the cars back on soft tyres, proceedings beginning again with another standing start restart, where it all went wrong for Hamilton and Perez's path to a second career win was eased, the Mexican winning by 1.3s.

Vettel came home second thanks to Hamilton's off, with Gasly fending off a determined attack by Leclerc on the final lap to seal third for AlphaTauri.

Lando Norris had battled back from a poor initial start to climb to eighth before the red flag, which was became seventh thanks to Verstappen's absence, and he gained two spots at the second start to rise to fifth, ending up very close to Leclerc as the Ferrari challenged Gasly.

Fernando Alonso had led a pack of four cars to take a second stop when the pitlane reopened just before the Stroll-incident safety car came in, but was set to finish at the tail end of the top 10 before the stoppage.

The Alpine driver also had an excellent second start to climb to sixth ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Sainz, with Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen rounding out the top 10.

George Russell could not take the restart as he lost drive approaching the grid on the second warm-up lap and crawled back to the pits, where he joined Esteban Ocon as the other non-finisher.

Ocon stopped at the end of lap four after he reported a loss of power, with a puff of smoke coming from his car as he exited the final real corner before he pulled into the pits.

 
Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull
2 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1.385
3 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 2.762
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 3.828
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 4.754
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6.382
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 6.624
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 7.709
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 8.874
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 9.576
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 10.254
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 11.264
13 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 14.241
14 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 14.315
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 17.668
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 42.379
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 3 Laps
18 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 6 Laps
Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 22 Laps
France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 48 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Azerbaijan GP under late red flag after Verstappen tyre failure

Previous article

Azerbaijan GP under late red flag after Verstappen tyre failure

Next article

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Sub-event Race
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

22h
2
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
3
IndyCar

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”

4
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

15h
5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

1m
Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

1h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

3h
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts 01:08
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Pirelli expected to investigate blowouts

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton 06:41
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh 00:53
Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren mourns the loss of shareholder Mansour Ojjeh

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19 03:12
Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021

Formula 1 calendar changes due to COVID-19

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku pole Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: I don't feel like Ferrari has stolen Baku pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
5h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
7h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

Trending Today

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”
IndyCar IndyCar

Frye: IndyCar’s blue-flag procedure “being looked at”

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: ‘Thrilling’ end to Baku bodes well for F1 sprint races

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.