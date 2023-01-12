Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Alfa Romeo targets quicker rate of F1 updates after mid-2022 slump Next / Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations
Formula 1 News

Mercedes reveals launch date for 2023 F1 car, the W14

Mercedes has become the latest Formula 1 team to announce its launch plans ahead of the 2023 season, with the squad set to reveal its W14 car on 15 February.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Mercedes reveals launch date for 2023 F1 car, the W14
Listen to this article

The German manufacturer is aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 F1 campaign when it slipped to third in the world constructors’ championship behind Red Bull and Ferrari, as the team struggled to get on top of the porpoising and bouncing problems that plagued its car ride and performance in the early rounds.

Through a stern development push, Mercedes put in a solid recovery across the season, highlighted by George Russell taking both a sprint race win and grand prix win in Brazil – both his maiden F1 triumphs.

Mercedes will unveil its 2023 F1 car, named the F1 W14 E Performance, on Wednesday 15 February in an event broadcast live from Silverstone – similar to the team’s previous F1 launches.

 

 

 

“Forged from the challenges of the testing 2022 campaign with the W13, which forced the team to confront and overcome numerous challenges, the W14 builds on the lessons learned last year,” the team said in a statement.

“The progress enabled by the efforts and determination of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth helped achieve stronger results from mid-season onwards, culminating in a 1-2 finish at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.”

The launch will take place the day after Ferrari’s own F1 team presentation and the day before Alpine’s unveiling.

F1 2023 – Confirmed Launch Dates

6 February Williams (livery)
11 February AlphaTauri (livery)
13 February McLaren and Aston Martin
14 February Ferrari
15 February Mercedes
16 February Alpine

shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo targets quicker rate of F1 updates after mid-2022 slump
Previous article

Alfa Romeo targets quicker rate of F1 updates after mid-2022 slump
Next article

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah triumphs on Stage 5 to open up lead Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah triumphs on Stage 5 to open up lead

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime
Formula 1

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

Mercedes didn't think porpoising was major issue after Barcelona F1 test
Formula 1

Mercedes didn't think porpoising was major issue after Barcelona F1 test

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime
Formula 1

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

Latest news

Toyota unveils revised GR Yaris for 2023 WRC title defence
WRC WRC

Toyota unveils revised GR Yaris for 2023 WRC title defence

Toyota has taken the covers off an upgraded GR Yaris that will lead its World Rally Championship manufacturers’ and drivers’ title defence in 2023.

Subaru firms up 2023 SUPER GT plans
Super GT Super GT

Subaru firms up 2023 SUPER GT plans

Subaru has announced an unchanged driver line-up for the 2023 SUPER GT season as it seeks to regain the GT300 title it lost last year.

BMW driver Spengler moves to SUPER GT with Studie team
Super GT Super GT

BMW driver Spengler moves to SUPER GT with Studie team

Factory BMW driver Bruno Spengler will compete in Japan’s SUPER GT series for the first time in 2023 when he joins Team Studie in the GT300 class.

Major tyre switch for TCR Australia
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Major tyre switch for TCR Australia

Kumho will replace Michelin as the control tyre supplier for TCR Australia as part of a new multi-year deal.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
19 h
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.