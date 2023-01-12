Mercedes reveals launch date for 2023 F1 car, the W14

Listen to this article

The German manufacturer is aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 F1 campaign when it slipped to third in the world constructors’ championship behind Red Bull and Ferrari, as the team struggled to get on top of the porpoising and bouncing problems that plagued its car ride and performance in the early rounds.

Through a stern development push, Mercedes put in a solid recovery across the season, highlighted by George Russell taking both a sprint race win and grand prix win in Brazil – both his maiden F1 triumphs.

Mercedes will unveil its 2023 F1 car, named the F1 W14 E Performance, on Wednesday 15 February in an event broadcast live from Silverstone – similar to the team’s previous F1 launches.

“Forged from the challenges of the testing 2022 campaign with the W13, which forced the team to confront and overcome numerous challenges, the W14 builds on the lessons learned last year,” the team said in a statement.

“The progress enabled by the efforts and determination of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth helped achieve stronger results from mid-season onwards, culminating in a 1-2 finish at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.”

The launch will take place the day after Ferrari’s own F1 team presentation and the day before Alpine’s unveiling.

F1 2023 – Confirmed Launch Dates

6 February Williams (livery) 11 February AlphaTauri (livery) 13 February McLaren and Aston Martin 14 February Ferrari 15 February Mercedes 16 February Alpine