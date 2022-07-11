Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Next / Honda: Door ‘not closed’ on Formula 1 return in 2026
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Red Bull says it is baffled by the “strange” shift in its tyre degradation over Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix that cost Max Verstappen a race victory.

By:
, NobleF1
Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg
Listen to this article

After grabbing pole position in qualifying, and then taking a relatively straightforward win in the sprint race, the world champion had looked all set to run away with the main event at the Red Bull Ring.

But his challenge turned south when he suffered much worse tyre degradation than rival Ferrari at the start of the race – losing the lead to Charles Leclerc on lap 12 and pitting for an early stop just one tour later.

From there, Verstappen was always left on the back foot before eventually salvaging second behind Leclerc, having benefited when Carlos Sainz retired with an engine failure in the closing stages.

Red Bull was at a loss to explain the change in pace from Saturday to Sunday, especially as F1’s parc ferme rules mean that settings were identical, and the fact that it had appeared to be on top of tyre of degradation recently.

“It was strange,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. “Just one week ago at Silverstone we looked pretty decent on deg.

“I think the problem is these tyres are quite sensitive and, if you're not in the right window with them, then you can pay a penalty in terms of degradation, which a lot of teams did.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Horner says Red Bull will need to investigate what factors led to the change in form from being a match for Ferrari in the sprint to much worse in the grand prix itself.

“When you look at the sprint race, we pushed a bit harder at the beginning, paid a little bit at the end, but over the whole stint on our analysis, we were identical to that of Ferrari,” he said.

“The only thing that's changed overnight is the rain, the temperature slightly and of course the fuel loads.

“So we just need to understand why, in that first stint, our deg was significantly worse than Charles and Carlos.”

Ferrari suspects that the main difference between the sprint and the grand prix was that Leclerc was able to put Verstappen under more pressure on Sunday – meaning that the Dutchman was not able to manage his tyres in the way he would have liked.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said: “I don't think there is much pace difference between the two cars, if any.

“In terms of tyre degradation, I read into it that in the sprint I think we had a bit more advantage on tyres deg, which we transformed even more [in the grand prix] because we start putting pressure on Max since the very start.

“We forced him to have more pace and degrade more the tyres. So I think what we saw in the sprint was more obvious [in the race] because more pressure on Max.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Previous article

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Next article

Honda: Door ‘not closed’ on Formula 1 return in 2026

Honda: Door ‘not closed’ on Formula 1 return in 2026
More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 teams set to challenge FIA's porpoising intervention
Formula 1

F1 teams set to challenge FIA's porpoising intervention

Ferrari "too quick" for Hamilton to beat in F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Ferrari "too quick" for Hamilton to beat in F1 British GP

Russell: F1 needs rethink over tyre barrier layout British GP
Formula 1

Russell: F1 needs rethink over tyre barrier layout

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: ‘Nice at 37 Hamilton can learn how to hit F1 apex’ Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Nice at 37 Hamilton can learn how to hit F1 apex’

Verstappen: Netflix F1 return needs to be "more on my terms"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Netflix F1 return needs to be "more on my terms"

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return British GP Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull downplays claim that F1 car has gone away from Perez Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays claim that F1 car has gone away from Perez

Horner: Rumours Red Bull using F1 flexi-floor are “total rubbish” Austrian GP
Formula 1

Horner: Rumours Red Bull using F1 flexi-floor are “total rubbish”

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Herta feels fast enough for Formula 1 after first test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Herta feels fast enough for Formula 1 after first test

Mercedes missing 0.2-0.3s in F1 performance to Ferrari, Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes missing 0.2-0.3s in F1 performance to Ferrari, Red Bull

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

The F1 wing changes helping Alpine target Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 wing changes helping Alpine target Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
7 h
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.