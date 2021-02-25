Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
289 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run Next / Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory

By:

Daniel Ricciardo says he is less "scared" of sprint races ruining Formula 1 like reverse grids would do, as long as they don't end up devaluing victories.

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory

F1 teams are currently evaluating the details about how to implement some sprint race experiments at select events in 2021, to see if they should be introduced as a more permanent fixture.

If the plans get the go-ahead, then it is likely that F1 will trial a Saturday sprint race at the Canadian, Italian and Brazilian Grands Prix.

While a previous push to change the weekend format by having a reverse grid qualifying race fell flat after failing to get the necessary team support, there is much more backing for the sprint race idea.

And for Ricciardo, the concept is something that he thinks could be successful, as long as the change does not take away the prestige of winning the grand prix itself.

Speaking about the idea of sprint races, Ricciardo said: "At first, I was a little apprehensive. But I do feel better at the thought of that, certainly, than a reverse grid.

"So I think, ultimately, if the best guys and the best teams are still coming out on top, and it's kind of not manipulated or artificial, so to speak, then I'm less scared of it.

"Competition is obviously what I love most, so I would love to do more races and less practice or whatever. So it kind of does go towards probably what I want.

"But I think the biggest thing is I want an F1 win to still feel as big as what it should be. I don't ever want an F1 win to feel diluted, or just somewhat lower than what it should.

"So if they do bring in another race on the weekend, as long as it kind of carries the same value, then I guess I'm certainly more open-minded towards that."

Read Also:

But while Ricciardo is positive about the sprint race idea, Alfa Romeo reserve Robert Kubica is more sceptical – and thinks F1 is looking in the wrong place if it thinks sprint races are the answer to the sport's problems.

"I can [talk] only as a spectator, because I'm not planning to do them, but I think in the end it will not make a massive difference," he said.

"I don't think the format is a key point of making F1 more spectacular. For sure, there are pros and cons, but I don't have a clear view.

"I still like what we had in the past. It was the common DNA of F1, that Saturday we have qualifying. It will be strange to have Friday qualifying, I think from a spectator point of view."

Despite reservations in some quarters about the sprint race plans, teams are ready to back the plan ahead of the start of the new season.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said that a sprint race trial was much purer than having a gimmick like reverse grids.

"It was simply important that when we speak about different race formats, that it's not something where you try to artificially change the pecking order like a reverse grid situation for example," he said.

"That's why we were supportive. But it's also clear it needs now a working group to sort out the details quickly as possible because the devil is always in the detail.

"But there is a commitment from all the teams really, supporting this initiative, and I'm sure that's something we can overcome quickly. And then we're actually looking forward to try something like this this year."

Related video

Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run

Previous article

Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run

Next article

Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen

Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run

3h
2
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

3
WRC

Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in WRC Finland

8h
4
WEC

Analysis: How Porsche turned its LMP1 into an F1-beater

5
NASCAR Cup

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride

Latest news
Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen
Formula 1

Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen

2m
Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory

35m
Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run

3h
Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue
Formula 1

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue

3h
Ferrari overhauls chassis department ahead of 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Ferrari overhauls chassis department ahead of 2021 F1 season

6h
Latest videos
F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit 02:52
Formula 1
1h

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone 01:39
Formula 1
2h

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022 07:32
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021 27:59
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing 02:01
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue
Formula 1 / Analysis

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset

More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo at "the limit" for McLaren F1 cockpit
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo at "the limit" for McLaren F1 cockpit

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in WRC Finland
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai wants "nothing less than victory" in WRC Finland

Analysis: How Porsche turned its LMP1 into an F1-beater
WEC WEC / Analysis

Analysis: How Porsche turned its LMP1 into an F1-beater

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride

Laughlin Desert: Syko Racing SCOREs season opener win
Score Score / News

Laughlin Desert: Syko Racing SCOREs season opener win

Joliet: Goodyear Racing summary
NHRA NHRA / News

Joliet: Goodyear Racing summary

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news

Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory

Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Hard to judge Red Bull progress after F1 shakedown run

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.