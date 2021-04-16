Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1 Next / F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

By:

Haas Formula 1 team boss Gunther Steiner thinks rookie Nikita Mazepin is probably trying too hard, after another day dogged by spins at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

Just three weeks on from Mazepin's first lap exit at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the youngster endured a difficult first practice at Imola as he spun on his installation lap and the crashed out right at the end.

Having had a run of incidents throughout the F1 season opening weekend, Mazepin’s error strewn start to his grand prix career has been notable, with Steiner eager for the young Russian to turn things around.

“At some stage, they [the spins] need to be reduced, but he's trying very hard for that - and I guess he's trying sometimes a little bit too hard,” explained Steiner.

“He needs to find that limit. But that's for him to find, not us. We can help him in doing that, but it's one of these things that I've said before: learning is painful.

“It comes with pain, but at some stage that will hopefully stop and he will be in a good place.”

Read Also:

Steiner was confident that Mazepin would get on top of things, and suggested that matters were not being helped by the particularly difficult Haas car.

“In Bahrain, I would say that he had to learn also the wind conditions, and in Bahrain [they] were very rough,” he said. “Our car was already last year very bad in wind conditions, so just to understand that, that caused a few spins, and Mick had one in the race as well.

“Obviously, we're not planning to spin the car, but on the other side it's part of the learning. So I don't want to put a number or time on anything of this. This will sort itself out in my opinion.”

Steiner felt that it was too early to suggest Mazepin was struggling with the step up from F2 machinery, or had got too complacent about F1 after doing extensive private testing in a well sorted Mercedes car last year.

“I think we jump to a conclusion too early,” added Steiner. “We are in our second FP1 this season, so to judge somebody on this, it's a little bit early. But for sure in Bahrain he had a few spins.

“Maybe F2 to F1 is still a difficult step, but Bahrain was very difficult conditions as well. And him driving the Mercedes last year? I think he learned something.

“But also he has to learn our car is not as good as a Mercedes. I mean, I'm very open about that one. I'm not trying to hide that. For sure the Mercedes is a little bit less temperamental than our car.

“But again, I just can repeat, we are here and we have got the whole year to learn. Hopefully we haven't got the whole year to spin, but we are here [to learn]. That is what we are trying to do this year.”

shares
comments

Related video

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

Previous article

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

Next article

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Nikita Mazepin
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

1h
2
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

3
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

4
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

5
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in disrupted FP1

2h
Latest news
Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

9m
F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday
Formula 1

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

31m
Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"
Formula 1

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

39m
No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1
Formula 1

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

1h
Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles
Formula 1

Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles

1h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
1h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks 06:12
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

How Formula 1 Setups Change For Downforce Vs Power Tracks

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to downsize its iconic F1 motorhome

Alonso: I need to improve myself more than Alpine car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: I need to improve myself more than Alpine car

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

More from
Nikita Mazepin
Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin "beating himself up" over Bahrain woes, says Steiner

Mazepin "very angry" with himself for early Bahrain exit Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin "very angry" with himself for early Bahrain exit

More from
Haas F1 Team
Schumacher: Bahrain F1 cold tyre error will stay with me for a while
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: Bahrain F1 cold tyre error will stay with me for a while

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher was warned about "aggressive" Mazepin in karting

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
3h
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

Trending Today

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in disrupted FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas leads Hamilton in disrupted FP1

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Baz: I proved tall riders can succeed in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Interview

Baz: I proved tall riders can succeed in MotoGP

Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Chevrolet: IndyCar fans will approve of hybrid power jump

Latest news

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No further action after Perez/Ocon clash in FP1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.