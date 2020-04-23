Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel had upper hand on Leclerc in races - Heidfeld

shares
comments
Vettel had upper hand on Leclerc in races - Heidfeld
By:
Apr 23, 2020, 3:35 PM

Former Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld believes Sebastian Vettel "had the upper hand" on teammate Charles Leclerc in the races during 2019.

Vettel endured a tough 2019 season at Ferrari, winning just one race in Singapore. That win came during a strong spell for Ferrari, which teammate Leclerc managed to capitalise on more than Vettel.

After the summer break Leclerc took four consecutive poles and converted two of those into wins in Belgium and Italy.

Leclerc also defeated Vettel in points and in qualifying duels, while Vettel made headlines with a couple of high-profile mistakes.

Heidfeld, who was Vettel's teammate when the latter made his debut in the 2007 US Grand Prix for BMW Sauber, believes Vettel can bounce back if he cuts out those mistakes.

"I think the most important thing for him would be to do less mistakes in races," Heidfeld said in the F1 podcast Beyond The Grid.

"That has been his biggest downside of some of the last couple of years, something he didn't show that much in his world championship years."

Read Also:

Heidfeld thinks Vettel and Leclerc were more evenly matched than their results would suggest and believes Vettel was actually the stronger of the two on race days.

"In the races actually Vettel in my view has had the upper hand," he said. "If you look at their qualifying pace, Seb had some issues at the beginning of last year, but I think he got on top of them and they were very evenly matched. It was not like Leclerc was beating him all the time."

"On pure pace I would say that Leclerc would probably improve a little more than Vettel, just by the simple fact that he is still young and learning a lot, but I think they are fairly even."

Heidfeld, who contested 183 grands prix between 2000 and 2011, feels Vettel has public perception against him because of the hype surrounding young superstar Charles Leclerc.

"Leclerc is obviously a fantastic driver. And I never since Leclerc arrived said or thought that Vettel didn't do a good job,' he added.

"I think it's just one of those occasions when a young kid comes in who nobody has high on their list yet, and then beats the world champion.

"Therefore [many] think that Vettel isn't a good driver, but maybe in a few years time everybody says: 'Okay, look at Leclerc.' He is maybe then also a world champion or has beaten every team mate he drove against, and you can put it into a different perspective."

Related video

Next article
F1 teams receive advance payments amid crisis

Previous article

F1 teams receive advance payments amid crisis
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Filip Cleeren

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
63 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

Knoxville Nationals recap 1986 - 1990

2
NHRA

Mike Ashley Racing aquires Top Fuel team

3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. pokes fun at Ryan Blaney after Phoenix radio outburst

4
MotoGP

Michelin denies new tyre will favour Yamaha, Suzuki

3h
5
Kart

BRP launches Rotax electric powerpack for e-kart racing

Latest videos

10 Circuits We'd Like To See Back In F1 11:44
Formula 1
48m

10 Circuits We'd Like To See Back In F1

Netflix Or Esports: What Is Better For Formula 1? 30:54
Formula 1
2h

Netflix Or Esports: What Is Better For Formula 1?

The first F1 Grand Prix Winner - The Alfa 158 01:18
Formula 1

The first F1 Grand Prix Winner - The Alfa 158

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct 01:30
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride

Latest news

Vettel had upper hand on Leclerc in races - Heidfeld
F1

Vettel had upper hand on Leclerc in races - Heidfeld

F1 teams receive advance payments amid crisis
F1

F1 teams receive advance payments amid crisis

McLaren: Extending season to '21 won't cause contract issues
F1

McLaren: Extending season to '21 won't cause contract issues

F1 can't be "hole in the ground" for team spending - Steiner
F1

F1 can't be "hole in the ground" for team spending - Steiner

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash
F1

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.