Ferrari Challenge drivers survive the Miami heat at Homestead
Ferrari Challenge / Misano Race report

Ferrari Challenge NA completes Round 4 in Miami

The North American competitors of the Ferrari Challenge championship completed their fourth round under the heat and humidity of South Florida at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

With over forty cars entered in the weekend and drivers joined by hundreds of guests, family members and clients, the drivers reveled in a weekend that brought the series one step closer to a thrilling conclusion.

Trofeo Pirelli

Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) continued his inexorable march towards perfection with another overall win in Trofeo Pirelli on Saturday.  In a lights-to flag win, MacNeil was only troubled briefly in the opening moments as Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) showed good pace early in the thirty minute contest.  At the end, however, it was not enough and MacNeil eased away to a thirteen second margin at the end.  Workman, however continued to run second overall and ultimately won the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 category, besting Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) and Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) in third.  In AM2, Justin Wetherill carried on from a strong qualifying session to earn the win and third overall.  He led Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) and Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) who finished second and third respectively.

Coppa Shell

Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) took a wild win in the Coppa Shell category after dramatic misfortune befell Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) in the waning moments of the thirty minute contest.  That promoted Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest), Watt and Ian Campbell (Ferrari of New England), all of whom had run largely nose to tail for the opening segment.  As the race progressed however, and the tires began to show their wear, Campbell made a mistake while pushing for second, spinning off and promoting Chris Aitken (Ferrari of Houston).  Meanwhile, at the front Watt and Musial Jr. continued their race-long scrap and while Musial Jr. was clearly losing rear traction, Watt preserved his rears at the expense of his fronts and rode that advantage to the front.  Musial Jr. took second and Aitken rounded out the top three.  In Coppa Shell AM John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) took another win in the category, besting Franck Ruimy (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) and Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) who finished second and third respectively. 

