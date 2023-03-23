Subscribe
Previous / F2 Saudi Arabia: Vesti takes victory as rivals spin out
FIA F2 News

Doohan having "fundamental issues" with Virtuosi F2 car in 2023

Alpine Academy driver Jack Doohan says he has had “fundamental issues” with his Virtuosi Racing Formula 2 car so far this season.

Megan White
By:
Doohan having "fundamental issues" with Virtuosi F2 car in 2023
Listen to this article

The second-year driver, who finished sixth in the standings last year, has had a difficult start to 2023, failing to score in the opening round in Bahrain.

He fared better last time out in Saudi Arabia, taking two points from the sprint race before finishing second in Sunday's feature race.

The Australian said his podium felt like he was kick-starting the season from a points perspective, but that the problems had been "quite a big shock to the system."

Doohan said: "To get some solid points, 18 – it's obviously good. The top guys in the championship didn't score so great today so to be up there and to get higher up on the board, consolidate myself for the year, it's great.

"I've been struggling to find confidence with the car. We've had quite a few fundamental issues so far this season which has been quite a big shock to the system for all of us because it hasn't been in our control.

"Trying to eliminate that every time we go out on track – still coming into today, I didn't have any confidence at all unfortunately but [I'm] hoping that with things that we're changing, we're going to reinstate that.

"We did a good race, did the maximum we could. I don't think I had the outright pace but to finish P2, finally a little bit of good luck, I'm happy to be here."

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The Alpine F1 junior declined to expand on the issues the team is experiencing but said it is "trying to unravel things" ahead of his home round in Australia next weekend.

He added: "To be honest, I don't really want to go too deep into it, I prefer to do it behind the scenes.

"I think it's just a bit of the cards that we've been dealt this year, it hasn't been amazing, but we're doing everything we can to try and get on top of it.

"We're eliminating processes step-by-step, trying to unravel things, and we're getting there."

Despite the team's struggles, Doohan felt "quite a lot more confident" with the car in Saudi Arabia than he had at the season opener.

He remains optimistic that the issues can be turned around soon and still has faith that he can clinch the title.

"I still don't have that same feeling that I had at the end of last year. But I think that's only a positive," said Doohan.

"We showed strong pace in parts of today. It feels bittersweet, I'm not happy and the team's not happy for us to be in this position.

"I think when we get things sorted, we're going to be very hard to beat."

shares
comments

F2 Saudi Arabia: Vesti takes victory as rivals spin out
Megan White More from
Megan White
F2 Saudi Arabia: Vesti takes victory as rivals spin out

F2 Saudi Arabia: Vesti takes victory as rivals spin out

FIA F2
Jeddah

F2 Saudi Arabia: Vesti takes victory as rivals spin out F2 Saudi Arabia: Vesti takes victory as rivals spin out

Pourchaire "needed to stay more calm" in F2 Jeddah sprint - Martins

Pourchaire "needed to stay more calm" in F2 Jeddah sprint - Martins

FIA F2
Jeddah

Pourchaire "needed to stay more calm" in F2 Jeddah sprint - Martins Pourchaire "needed to stay more calm" in F2 Jeddah sprint - Martins

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024 Horner: No place at Red Bull for Hamilton for F1 2024

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season MotoGP Portugal GP: Alex Marquez leads first session of 2023 season

Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC

Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC

WRC WRC

Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC Why Rally USA could be a gamechanger for WRC

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.