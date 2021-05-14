Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

In previous years, the two support series have shared race weekends for the majority of rounds, but for 2021 the two series have been separated in order to cut costs for the nine teams which run in both series after the COVID-19 pandemic hit finances.

Michel says it was not “originally what we planned to do when we decided to split the two categories” but said F3 has been “much more in the picture than if it was with F2 and F1 on the same weekend.”

He said: “There’s been more focus, for sure. The fact that F3 has become over a race weekend the main support race for Formula 1.

“Of course, it gives a lot more visibility to F3 and a lot more awareness.

“That was not originally what we planned to do when we decided to split the two categories, but we knew that it would have an impact, definitely, on the visibility of F3.

“And for sure, and I think if you take the social media argument of it, yes, F3 has been much more in the picture than if it was with F2 and F1 on the same weekend.”

He said there were not plans to do an F3 documentary series in the same vein as Drive to Survive or Chasing the Dream “for the moment,” but said this series of the F2 show would focus more on F3.

“I don’t know – for this season, for sure not,” he said. “It’s quite heavy work and heavy organisation, even if it’s not Netflix, to have the kind of documentary that we had for F2.

“So we haven’t yet thought about it. We can think maybe about it in the future because it will be easier to organise since we don’t have F2 and F3 in the same weekend, but doing something exclusively on F3 I’m not sure.

“On the other hand, we will have this year in the Chasing the Dream documentary, [it] will probably focus more on F3 than on F2.

“So we’re going to talk also about F3 in Chasing the Dream.”

