Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce

shares
comments
Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce
By:
, Journalist
May 28, 2020, 8:32 AM

Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly and Formula E stars Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne will on the virtual Le Mans 24 Hours grid for Veloce Esports.

The virtual rFactor 2 race, which is run in partnership between Le Mans organiser ACO, the World Endurance Championship and Motorsport Games, will take place on the original June 13-14 date of the endurance classic.

The real-life race has been postponed to September 19-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reigning Le Mans Esports Series champions Veloce will field a trio of four-driver LMP2 entries, each comprising of two professional drivers and two sim racers as per the regulations.

AlphaTauri F1 driver Gasly will partner ex-F1 driver and Veloce co-founder Vergne as well as former Renault F1 Esports driver Jarno Opmeer and Isaac Gillissen.

The second Veloce entry includes Mercedes Formula E driver Vandoorne and Norman Nato, who is a part of Rebellion’s LMP1 line-up which has taken two race wins in the 2019/20 WEC season.

Irish sim racer Eamonn Murphy and 14-year-old Veloce Academy driver Tomek Poradzisz completes that line-up.

The third Veloce LMP2 entry features 2019 eRace of Champions winner James Baldwin, who earned a real-life GT3 drive in Jenson Button’s GT World Challenge Europe outfit for 2020 after Baldwin won the second edition of the World’s Fastest Gamer competition.

Baldwin will partner 2019 Japanese Formula 3 champion and factory Toyota driver Sacha Fenestraz, as well as one-time Formula 2 driver Ryan Tveter and Veloce’s sim racer Tom Lartilleux.

Read Also:

They will race against the likes of F1 stars Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who will share a virtual LMP2 run by sim racing veteran Team Redline.

Redline will also support two of WEC outfit’s JOTA Sport’s entries, one of which will partner current Formula E championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa with IndyCar’s Felix Rosenqvist.

Among those competing in the GTE class will be former Ferrari F1 drivers Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella.

There’s also four factory-backed Porsche line-ups, the first of which features its current Formula E line-up, three-time Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer and 2016 winner Neel Jani.

The Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. The race starts on June 13 at 14:00 BST or 15:00 CET.

 

Next article
Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

Previous article

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , Esports
Author Josh Suttill

Latest videos

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition 03:30:00
Esports
36m

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers 01:36
Esports

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming 02:01
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights 02:01
Esports

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 2 Highlights 01:21
Esports

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce
eSpt

Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

ARG to run virtual TCR Bathurst enduro
eSpt

ARG to run virtual TCR Bathurst enduro

Esports has seen "two years of growth in two months"
eSpt

Esports has seen "two years of growth in two months"

Da Costa, Rosenqvist to join Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours
eSpt

Da Costa, Rosenqvist to join Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.