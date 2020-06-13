Virtual Le Mans 24h: WRT leads after Hour 1

Esports
Esports
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
15 Apr
Event finished
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
16 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
16 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
18 Apr
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
19 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
22 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
23 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
25 Apr
Event finished
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
26 Apr
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
26 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
27 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
30 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
02 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
02 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
03 May
Event finished
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
03 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
06 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
09 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
07 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
09 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
13 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
13 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
14 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
16 May
Event finished
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
18 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
20 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
21 May
Event finished
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
21 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
23 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
27 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
30 May
Event finished
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
31 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
03 Jun
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
04 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
06 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
07 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
10 Jun
Event finished
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
11 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
14 Jun
Race in progress . . .
Esports / Race report

Virtual Le Mans 24h: WRT leads after Hour 1

Virtual Le Mans 24h: WRT leads after Hour 1
By:
Jun 13, 2020, 2:06 PM

The E-Team WRT entry driven by GT driver Kelvin van der Linde leads the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual after the opening hour of racing ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne in the #16 Veloce Esports machine.

Van der Linde, who is sharing the #30 car with fellow GT driver Dries Vanthoor and sim drivers Fabrice Cornelis and Arne Schoonvliet, has a slender lead of just under six second having started second in the virtual race - a collaboration between the World Endurance Championship, Automobile Club de l'Ouest and Motorsport Games.

Mercedes Formula E driver Vandoorne is several seconds behind in second, while Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, sharing with fellow F1 driver Lando Norris in the #20 Team Redline car, runs third after the Dutchman initially moved from fifth to third inside the opening lap.

The polesitting #4 ByKolles car led in the early stages with ex-Formula E driver Tom Dillmann at the wheel, but had to serve a drive-through penalty having being deemed to have jumped the start, rejoining down in 17th.

Elsewhere in the field, the Fernando Alonso/Rubens Barrichello #14 entry dropped well down the order after Alonso pitted for repairs and to serve a one-second penalty for a collision with the #94 Porsche driven by Simona de Silvestro on the entry to Tertre Rouge at the half-hour mark.

Other cars to suffer problems have been the #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing after Brendon Hartley spun off at Indianapolis, suffering extensive damage, while the #15 entry of father and son pairing Andy and Seb Priaulx have suffered from connection issues.

The GTE class is led by the #88 Dempsey Proton Racing Porsche with Loek Hartog by 10 seconds, followed by the #93 and polesitting Porsche driven by 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Nick Tandy.

Read Also:

Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com are streaming the entire event, with coverage starting from 1:30pm BST on Saturday. There will also be full coverage of all the action and updates across the Motorsport Network's websites and social media accounts

Watch the race live...

Live: Watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Live: Watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Series Le Mans , Esports
Drivers Kelvin van der Linde
Author Stefan Mackley

