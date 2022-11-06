2022 MotoGP Valencia GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Jorge Martin will start the race from pole position, but all eyes will be on title contenders Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia who will line up fourth and eighth respectively on the grid.

Bagnaia leads the championship by 23 points and only needs to finish 14th to guarantee himself of the crown.

Quartararo, on the other hand, must win the race and hope Bagnaia finishes 15th or lower in order to defend his title.

What time does the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix start today?

The Valencia GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The race will run to 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, November 6, 2022

Start time : 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 04:55 01:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 09:10 06:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 04:55 01:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 08:30 05:30 23:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 09:10 06:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 19:40 17:40 14:10 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

Please note daylight saving will end in the US on Sunday at 2am.

How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Valencia MotoGP - Starting grid: