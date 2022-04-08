Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future Next / Americas MotoGP: Rins tops FP1 at COTA, Marc Marquez returns
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Dovizioso has “no regret” turning down Aprilia MotoGP offer

Andrea Dovizioso says he has “no regret” over turning down an offer to race for Aprilia in MotoGP last year following its Argentina triumph.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Matteo Nugnes
Dovizioso has “no regret” turning down Aprilia MotoGP offer
Listen to this article

The 15-time race winner was approached by Aprilia to race for it in 2021 after losing his ride with Ducati at the end of the 2020 season.

Dovizioso declined, but would carry out a brief testing programme with the marque in the first half of 2021 before signing for Yamaha to race with Petronas SRT and the rebranded RNF Racing squad in the final rounds of the year and for 2022.

Last week in Argentina Aleix Espargaro took his first victory in grand prix racing and gave Aprilia its first win in the modern MotoGP era.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Americas Grand Prix in Texas, Dovizioso says he doesn’t regret turning down Aprilia and says its new success doesn’t necessarily mean he also would have won with the RS-GP.

“There is no regret. But not because I wouldn't want to be with Aprilia,” he began. “On the contrary, I am very happy with the result they have achieved, because in the short time I have been with them I have seen that there is a relaxed and productive atmosphere, so I am very pleased.

“I also want to congratulate Aleix, because in the end he brought the bike to the finish line, but I am very happy for Aprilia.

“It's not like if the Aprilia is winning, I was going to win on the Aprilia. If we make that argument, I'm racing a world champion bike.

“If you want to have bar talk, we can have bar talk. But if we look at the details there are always explanations as to why certain things happen.”

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dovizioso’s testing role with Aprilia was thought to lead to a full-time return in 2022 with the marque before that seat went to Maverick Vinales.

But the Italian has revealed that the talks he held last year likely only would have amounted to a full-time test rider role.

“Again, I'm just so happy that Aprilia had this beautiful weekend last week, because they were good and they deserve it,” he added. “My talk with Aprilia was something else: there was a possibility that I would stay with them, but I would have probably been a tester and not raced.

“But it was my decision, so it's fine. I don't see this result as a disappointment, because I'm not a rider who tells himself lies.

“So, I can't say that if I had been with Aprilia, I would have won, because things don't work like that.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro: “No doubt” Argentina repeat difficult at COTA

Espargaro’s win came off the back of a strong start to the 2022 season with the updated RS-GP and is sure that form will continue into Texas.

However, the Spaniard says he is under no illusions that this weekend “will be completely different” to Argentina and can’t expect a repeat.

“I have no doubt it’s going to be completely different,” he said. “I was very happy to win in Argentina but the thing that makes me more happy is that we showed in the three first rounds that we are very competitive, that I feel good with the new bike, that the new bike is a lot better.

“The proof was that I was also able to overtake Jorge [Martin] on the Ducati in the straights, so it means that overall the Aprilia grows up a lot. This gives me a lot of positive energy for this America round.

“I know it’s not going to be an easy round, I know in Portimao and Jerez it’s going to be easier for me and my bike, but this is a challenge. This weekend is a big challenge for me and I love the challenge, so I can’t wait.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future
Previous article

Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future
Next article

Americas MotoGP: Rins tops FP1 at COTA, Marc Marquez returns

Americas MotoGP: Rins tops FP1 at COTA, Marc Marquez returns
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: Full practice results Americas GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: Full practice results

Quartararo manager in talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023
MotoGP

Quartararo manager in talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Argentinian GP Prime
MotoGP

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: Full practice results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: Full practice results

Quartararo manager in talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo manager in talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023

MotoGP Americas GP: Zarco leads FP2 from Miller and Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Zarco leads FP2 from Miller and Quartararo

Americas MotoGP: Rins tops FP1 at COTA, Marc Marquez returns
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Rins tops FP1 at COTA, Marc Marquez returns

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.