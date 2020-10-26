MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown

shares
comments
Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown
By:

Suzuki’s Joan Mir says the value he has placed on fighting for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship is the same as it was when he won the 2017 Moto3 title.

After registering his sixth podium of the season with a third place in last Sunday’s Teruel Grand Prix having started from 12th, Mir now leads the championship by 14 points with three races to go.

Across the second Aragon weekend, a number of riders placed Mir as their favourite to take the crown despite him not having won a race yet this season. Mir has experienced the pressures of fighting for a championship having romped to the Moto3 title in 2017.

When asked if this would benefit him in the MotoGP title race, Mir said: “It’s different for sure, different moments. For me, that title or this title is the same value. If, finally, I’m able to get this title, the value that I was giving to the Moto3 championship is the same one as I’m giving to this one.

“It’s true that I’m a little bit more mature, I have the experience to understand a little bit the pressure, to manage it well. So, I think that title [in 2017] gave me a lot of learning.”

From the editor, also read:

Since taking over the championship lead in the Aragon GP, Mir insists his approach to races haven’t changed to one where he is solely focused on the title permutations.

“I think now more than ever it would be a big mistake, because of course we all know that we can make any mistake, and now even more,” Mir said when asked by Motorsport.com if he had to change his mindset now to focus more on the title. “But we have to be fast, and always when you try to be fast you [have more] risk and you can make a mistake.

“The important thing is to find a balance on that and to risk to the moment… for example in this race – it was a moment that I thought I was able to catch [the top two] riders. But then I saw I was not, so [I asked myself] why do I have to continue pushing, risking a crash if I already know I can’t win this race.

“So, this is a little bit the point. We don’t have to think about the championship in some moments, like in the first laps I was not thinking at all about the championship. But then it was a moment that maybe yes, maybe I thought about it. So, [you need] to find a compromise.”

 

Related video

Has Aragon revealed Yamaha's true MotoGP title challenger?

Previous article

Has Aragon revealed Yamaha's true MotoGP title challenger?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Joan Mir
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

Mercedes explains set-up call key to Hamilton's Portimao win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains set-up call key to Hamilton's Portimao win

Calderon forced to miss Okayama Super Formula round
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon forced to miss Okayama Super Formula round

Panoz team to continue racing after founder's passing
SRO America SRO America / Breaking news

Panoz team to continue racing after founder's passing

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers -- final ten revealed
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers -- final ten revealed

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown

Has Aragon revealed Yamaha's true MotoGP title challenger? Prime
MGP MotoGP / Opinion

Has Aragon revealed Yamaha's true MotoGP title challenger?

Dovizioso "completely finished" rear tyre in Teruel GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso "completely finished" rear tyre in Teruel GP

MotoGP “disappointed” with paddock members breaking bubble
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP “disappointed” with paddock members breaking bubble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

2
Formula 1

Vettel trusts Ferrari giving him same F1 car as Leclerc

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

4
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

5
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Portuguese GP

3h

Latest news

Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown
MGP

Mir: MotoGP title would hold same value as my 2017 Moto3 crown

Has Aragon revealed Yamaha's true MotoGP title challenger?
MGP

Has Aragon revealed Yamaha's true MotoGP title challenger?

Dovizioso "completely finished" rear tyre in Teruel GP
MGP

Dovizioso "completely finished" rear tyre in Teruel GP

MotoGP “disappointed” with paddock members breaking bubble
MGP

MotoGP “disappointed” with paddock members breaking bubble

Teruel GP winner Morbidelli felt race "lasted only two laps"
MGP

Teruel GP winner Morbidelli felt race "lasted only two laps"

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.