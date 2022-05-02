Tickets Subscribe
All
NASCAR Cup / Dover Results

NASCAR Cup Dover results: Elliott wins

Chase Elliott captured the checkered flag for Hendrick Motorsports at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday.

It was Elliott's first win of the 2022 season and his 14th career victory. All four HMS drivers have now won at least one race this year.

Elliott led 73 laps en route to the checkered flag. Only Ross Chastain (86) and Kyle Busch (103) led more. He took the lead on the final restart after a brief battle with Chastain, making the winning pass on Lap 348 of 400.

Denny Hamlin (Stage 1) and Ryan Blaney (Stage 2) claimed the stage victories.

Ten different drivers led laps with 17 total lead changes. There were a total of 13 cautions.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 3:49'38.708     73
2 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 400 3:49'41.285 2.577 2.577  
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 400 3:49'42.387 3.679 1.102 86
4 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 400 3:49'42.768 4.060 0.381  
5 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 400 3:49'44.037 5.329 1.269 2
6 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 400 3:49'50.640 11.932 6.603 19
7 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 400 3:49'50.872 12.164 0.232 103
8 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 400 3:49'52.845 14.137 1.973 18
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 400 3:49'53.257 14.549 0.412  
10 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 400 3:49'56.983 18.275 3.726  
11 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 400 3:49'57.450 18.742 0.467 19
12 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 400 3:49'58.859 20.151 1.409 5
13 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 400 3:50'02.427 23.719 3.568  
14 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 400 3:50'06.174 27.466 3.747  
15 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 400 3:50'07.088 28.380 0.914  
16 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 399 3:49'39.988 1 Lap 1 Lap  
17 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 399 3:49'40.518 1 Lap 0.530  
18 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 399 3:49'48.610 1 Lap 8.092  
19 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 399 3:50'04.420 1 Lap 15.810  
20 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 399 3:50'08.043 1 Lap 3.623  
21 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 399 3:50'09.602 1 Lap 1.559 67
22 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 399 3:50'10.317 1 Lap 0.715  
23 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 398 3:49'45.273 2 Laps 1 Lap  
24 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 398 3:50'01.143 2 Laps 15.870  
25 15 United States Ryan Preece Ford 398 3:50'04.561 2 Laps 3.418  
26 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 397 3:49'42.149 3 Laps 1 Lap 8
27 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 396 3:49'50.114 4 Laps 1 Lap  
28 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 396 3:49'51.858 4 Laps 1.744  
29 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 396 3:49'56.281 4 Laps 4.423  
30 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 390 3:49'40.975 10 Laps 6 Laps  
31 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 388 3:50'12.728 12 Laps 2 Laps  
32 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 381 3:49'53.911 19 Laps 7 Laps  
33 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 321 3:10'19.146 79 Laps 60 Laps  
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 238 2:20'55.975 162 Laps 83 Laps  
35 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 167 1:46'57.158 233 Laps 71 Laps  
36 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 91 58'34.396 309 Laps 76 Laps  
