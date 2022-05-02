NASCAR Cup Dover results: Elliott wins

Listen to this article

It was Elliott's first win of the 2022 season and his 14th career victory. All four HMS drivers have now won at least one race this year.

Elliott led 73 laps en route to the checkered flag. Only Ross Chastain (86) and Kyle Busch (103) led more. He took the lead on the final restart after a brief battle with Chastain, making the winning pass on Lap 348 of 400.

Denny Hamlin (Stage 1) and Ryan Blaney (Stage 2) claimed the stage victories.

Ten different drivers led laps with 17 total lead changes. There were a total of 13 cautions.