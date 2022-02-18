SUPER GT announces 43-car entry list for 2022

Listen to this article

The entry list marks a reduction of one car compared to the 2021 season, with two GT300 teams - Hitotsuyama Racing and Toyota Team Thailand - withdrawing and only one new squad, Shade Racing, joining the series.

However, the top GT500 class remains stable at 15 cars, split between six Toyota GR Supras, five Type S-based Honda NSX-GTs and a quartet of Nissan Zs.

There are no surprises on the driver front, with all three manufacturers having all revealed their line-ups some time ago.

For the second year running, only four international drivers will compete in the top class, with Ronnie Quintarelli, Bertrand Baguette and Sacha Fenestraz joined in the top division by Giuliano Alesi.

Bridgestone is once again the best-represented tyre firm with nine of the 15 GT500 cars using its products. Rivals Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop will again supply two cars each, with no changes from 2021.

GT500 entry list:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi Team Impul Bridgestone 12 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokogama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Giuliano Alesi Sho Tsuboi 37 Ritomo Miyata Sacha Fenestraz Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi Team Mugen Dunlop 16 Toshiki Oyu Ukyo Sasahara Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino

The GT300 class entry list confirms the presence on the grid of number of teams that had yet to make official announcements.

Both Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing (Audi R8 LMS) and Saitama Toyopet Green Brave (Toyota GR Supra) will continue with their respective car and driver line-ups of 2021, leaving only Team Mach and Pacific CarGuy Racing to formally announce their plans for 2022.

Audi has therefore been confirmed to keep a presence in the GT300 class following the withdrawal of long-time customer squad Hitotsuyama.

Shade Racing has also confirmed that its new Toyota GR86 GT will run with the number 20 this year.

The GR86 is one of two new GT300 models for 2022 alongside the BMW M4 GT3, which will be run by Team Studie.

Porsche and Lotus have both dropped off the grid following Team Tsuchiya and Inging both switching to new Toyota models for 2022, the GR Supra and GR86 respectively. Ferrari likewise was not named on the entry list, but is expected to remain on the grid with Pacific CarGuy.

On the tyre front, Yokohama remains the dominant supplier in GT300 with 15 entries. Dunlop has expanded to seven cars, having gained Shade Racing and Drago Corse, while Bridgestone will supply five cars and Michelin just one, the Studie BMW, after a year's absence from the class.

GT300 class entry list:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Inging/Cars Tokai Dream28 Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Hiroki Katoh Yuui Tsutsumi 4 Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach TBA Yokohama TBA 6 Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS Yokohama Satoshi Motoyama Yoshiaki Katayama 7 Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Augusto Farfus 9 Pacific CarGuy Racing TBA Yokohama TBA 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Keishi Ishikawa 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Kakunoshin Ota 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai 25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Takamitsu Matsui Seita Nonaka 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Hiroaki Nagai Manabu Orido 31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport Bridgestone Yuhki Nakayama Koki Saga 34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Masataka Yanagida Yuji Ide 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Taiyou Iida TBA 50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Masaki Kano Ryohei Sakaguchi 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 Bridgestone Hideki Mutoh Iori Kimura 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Kiyoto Fujinami JP de Oliveira 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-Tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka