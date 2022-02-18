SUPER GT announces 43-car entry list for 2022
SUPER GT has released a 43-car entry list for the 2022 season, comprising 15 cars in GT500 and 28 in GT300.
The entry list marks a reduction of one car compared to the 2021 season, with two GT300 teams - Hitotsuyama Racing and Toyota Team Thailand - withdrawing and only one new squad, Shade Racing, joining the series.
However, the top GT500 class remains stable at 15 cars, split between six Toyota GR Supras, five Type S-based Honda NSX-GTs and a quartet of Nissan Zs.
There are no surprises on the driver front, with all three manufacturers having all revealed their line-ups some time ago.
For the second year running, only four international drivers will compete in the top class, with Ronnie Quintarelli, Bertrand Baguette and Sacha Fenestraz joined in the top division by Giuliano Alesi.
Bridgestone is once again the best-represented tyre firm with nine of the 15 GT500 cars using its products. Rivals Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop will again supply two cars each, with no changes from 2021.
GT500 entry list:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
12
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokogama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Giuliano Alesi
Sho Tsuboi
|
37
|
Ritomo Miyata
Sacha Fenestraz
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|
Team Mugen
|
Dunlop
|
16
|
Toshiki Oyu
Ukyo Sasahara
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Hiroki Otsu
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
The GT300 class entry list confirms the presence on the grid of number of teams that had yet to make official announcements.
Both Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing (Audi R8 LMS) and Saitama Toyopet Green Brave (Toyota GR Supra) will continue with their respective car and driver line-ups of 2021, leaving only Team Mach and Pacific CarGuy Racing to formally announce their plans for 2022.
Audi has therefore been confirmed to keep a presence in the GT300 class following the withdrawal of long-time customer squad Hitotsuyama.
Shade Racing has also confirmed that its new Toyota GR86 GT will run with the number 20 this year.
The GR86 is one of two new GT300 models for 2022 alongside the BMW M4 GT3, which will be run by Team Studie.
Porsche and Lotus have both dropped off the grid following Team Tsuchiya and Inging both switching to new Toyota models for 2022, the GR Supra and GR86 respectively. Ferrari likewise was not named on the entry list, but is expected to remain on the grid with Pacific CarGuy.
On the tyre front, Yokohama remains the dominant supplier in GT300 with 15 entries. Dunlop has expanded to seven cars, having gained Shade Racing and Drago Corse, while Bridgestone will supply five cars and Michelin just one, the Studie BMW, after a year's absence from the class.
GT300 class entry list:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Inging/Cars Tokai Dream28
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Katoh
Yuui Tsutsumi
|4
|Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|TBA
|Yokohama
|
TBA
|6
|Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing
|Audi R8 LMS
|Yokohama
|
Satoshi Motoyama
Yoshiaki Katayama
|7
|Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|
Seiji Ara
Augusto Farfus
|9
|Pacific CarGuy Racing
|TBA
|Yokohama
|
TBA
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Keishi Ishikawa
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Kakunoshin Ota
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Dunlop
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
|25
|Team Tsuchiya
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Takamitsu Matsui
Seita Nonaka
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Yokohama
|
Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
|31
|apr
|Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport
|Bridgestone
|
Yuhki Nakayama
Koki Saga
|34
|Busou Drago Corse
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Masataka Yanagida
Yuji Ide
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Taiyou Iida
TBA
|50
|Arnage Racing
|Toyota 86 MC
|Yokohama
|
Masaki Kano
Ryohei Sakaguchi
|52
|Saitama Toyopet Green Brave
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|55
|ARTA
|Honda NSX GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Hideki Mutoh
Iori Kimura
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kiyoto Fujinami
JP de Oliveira
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Dunlop
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|Dunlop
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-Tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Dunlop
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|244
|Max Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Kimiya Sato
Atsushi Miyake
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka