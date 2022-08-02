Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
WEC News

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split

Successful sportscar outfit WRT will run BMW's FIA World Endurance Championship programme in 2024 after splitting with Audi, and is expected to race the Bavarian marque's GT3 machinery next season.

James Newbold
By:
WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split
Listen to this article

BMW will return to the top class of endurance racing next year when its new BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh makes its competition debut with Team RLL in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

A WEC programme will follow in 2024, with BMW moving to appoint Vincent Vosse's WRT outfit as its partner squad for its first assault on outright victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours since its last win in 1999, having entered an M8 GTE in the GTE Pro class for the 2018-19 WEC superseason.

WRT has been affiliated with Audi since its inauguration as a GT3 outfit for the 2010 season, winning the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Spa 24 Hours and Bathurst 12 Hours as well as myriad titles across SRO's GT World Challenge platform, but its split with the Ingolstadt marque was announced earlier on Tuesday.

The Belgian team, having conquered the LMP2 class on its Le Mans debut last year as well as securing WEC and European Le Mans Series LMP2 titles, had planned to partner with Audi on its LMDh programme for 2023 prior to its cancellation.

Vosse said he was "extremely happy with the start of this new partnership with BMW M Motorsport" and described the step up to LMDh as "the logical next step" for the team.

"We are not only thrilled about the challenge ahead but also thankful for BMW M Motorsport’s trust in us.

"I can still remember when BMW M Motorsport won at Le Mans in 1999, as I was one of the drivers of the team in the neighbouring box. We will work hard to repeat these moments and live them together."

Vincent Vosse, Team principal WRT

Vincent Vosse, Team principal WRT

Photo by: Marc Fleury

The M Hybrid V8 had its first roll-out last month in Italy close to the HQ of chassis partner Dallara, and WRT is set to undergo an intensive testing schedule with the car before racing it in the WEC.

BMW M Motorsport boss Andreas Roos described WRT as "the ideal partner for our return to Le Mans".

A GT3 programme with the team in 2023 has yet to be discussed, but it is expected that WRT will continue in the GT3 arena next year alongside its LMP2 programme.

"From the word go, discussions with Vincent Vosse and his partners were very positive," Roos said.

"It was immediately clear that we share a passion for the WEC project and the BMW M Hybrid V8, and it did not take long to come to an agreement on collaboration.

"There will now be a period of intensive preparations next year, before the first competitive appearances in 2024.

"We have not yet considered any potential appearances for Team WRT in GT racing.

"Over the coming months, we will make a decision about our race programme for the BMW M4 GT3 in the 2023 season in close collaboration with all our BMW M Motorsport teams.”

BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel added: "We are proud and delighted that a top-quality team like Team WRT has agreed to take on our BMW M Hybrid V8 and compete with it at Le Mans, and at all the other WEC races.

"The next few years will see us in a great position in both top race programmes, with BMW M Team RLL in the IMSA series and Team WRT in the WEC."

shares
comments

Related video

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
Previous article

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
David Schumacher surprised by friendlier DTM environment
DTM

David Schumacher surprised by friendlier DTM environment

DTM champion Spengler suffers spine fracture in ETCR crash
ETCR

DTM champion Spengler suffers spine fracture in ETCR crash

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Audi Sport Team WRT More from
Audi Sport Team WRT
Rast on Turn 1 Le Mans clash: 'They all jumped the start' 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Rast on Turn 1 Le Mans clash: 'They all jumped the start'

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars Brands Hatch
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Latest news

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split
WEC WEC

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split

Successful sportscar outfit WRT will run BMW's FIA World Endurance Championship programme in 2024 after splitting with Audi, and is expected to race the Bavarian marque's GT3 machinery next season.

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
GT GT

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022

The Belgian WRT squad will end its partnership with Audi in the GT3 arena after 13 seasons at the end of this year.

The Bend wants future WEC round
WEC WEC

The Bend wants future WEC round

The Bend Motorsport Park is optimistic of an agreement with the FIA World Endurance Championship will see the series head down under in the future.

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
GT GT

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car

Porsche has focused on drivability with the new GT3 contender it unveiled ahead of this weekend’s Spa 24 Hours.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.