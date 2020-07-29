Top events
Automotive / Breaking news

Lamborghini reveals 830bhp Essenza SCV12 track-only hypercar

shares
comments
Jul 29, 2020, 1:08 PM

Lamborghini has unveiled the Essenza SCV12, the limited-edition, track-only hypercar fitted with the most-powerful V12 naturally-aspirated engine ever developed by the iconic Italian sportscar brand.

A direct descendant of cars such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR, the Essenza SCV12 features aerodynamics inspired by racing prototypes.

“Essenza SCV12 represents the purest track driving experience that our brand can offer, an engineering feat that highlights the inextricable link between our cars and the asphalt of the track,” said Stefano Domenicali, CEO and chairman of Automobili Lamborghini.

“Lamborghini is a brand constantly looking to the future and searching for new challenges, but we never forget our roots and who we are: Essenza SCV12 is the perfect combination of our unconventional spirit as a super sportscar manufacturer and our true passion for motorsport.” 

 The Essenza SCV12 was created for exclusive track use, with engineering solutions derived from racing. The V12 engine is able to deliver over 830bhp, with a significant power uplift from the ram effect at high speeds.

The power is handled by a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis. The Essenza SCV12 features an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp/kg thanks to the new-generation carbonfibre monocoque chassis without internal rollcage.

The Essenza SCV12 is also the first GT car developed in accordance with FIA prototype safety rules. 

Read Also:

Maurizio Reggiani, chief technical officer of Automobili Lamborghini, added: “Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate expression of the V12 naturally aspirated engine, the symbol of our brand since 1963. It is a project in which we combined the pursuit of engineering perfection with refined aerodynamics, futuristic design, and innovative solutions such as the carbon monocoque without internal rollcage. 

“The result is an engaging and uncompromising car, born to race and to showcase on the track the characteristics that have made Lamborghini famous worldwide, guaranteeing unique and special emotions for both the driver and onlookers.” 

The aerodynamics benefit from Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT racing experience to ensure higher downforce levels than a GT3 car, with a value of 1,200kg at 250 km/h. 

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
1/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
2/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
3/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
4/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
5/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
6/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
7/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
8/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
9/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
10/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Lamborghini SCV12

Lamborghini SCV12
11/11

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

New driving experience

Essenza SCV12 customers will become part of an exclusive club that will give them access to special programs to drive their hypercar on the most prestigious circuits in the world. The program includes storage service in a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the Essenza SCV12 club. Each car will have a personalized garage and dedicated services, including webcams to allow customers to monitor their cars 24 hours a day using an app. 

The facility also houses the “Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab” by Tecnobody to offer athletic training programs similar to those followed by the official Lamborghini racing drivers. 

The track calendar will start in 2021 with “arrive and drive” events held at numerous FIA Grade 1 homologated circuits. Assistance will be provided by the Squadra Corse technical staff with the support of Emanuele Pirro, five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Marco Mapelli, Lamborghini Squadra Corse factory driver. 

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Lamborghini Motorsport, said: “With Essenza SCV12 we wanted to elevate not only performance and driving pleasure but also the experience off the track. Customers can take advantage of exclusive and highly customizable services to fully experience the best of Italian hospitality and become part of the Lamborghini Squadra Corse family.”

