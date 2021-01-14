Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC 2021 season delayed by five weeks

shares
comments
BTCC 2021 season delayed by five weeks
By:

The British Touring Car Championship has delayed the start of its 2021 season by five weeks in the midst of the UK’s current struggle with the coronavirus pandemic. 

Instead of kicking off at Brands Hatch on 4 April, the series will now begin at Thruxton on 9 May. 

A statement from BTCC organiser TOCA explained that the move has been made “in order to maximise the opportunity for spectators and guests to attend our events”. 

The 2020 campaign ran entirely behind closed doors in a condensed schedule from early August to mid-November, with the final round at Brands only taking place under the UK’s second lockdown because the BTCC is classified by the government as ‘elite sport’. 

TOCA supremo Alan Gow told Motorsport.com: “It’s just a proactive and, if you like, a pre-emptive move to make sure we can get away from having events behind closed doors.” 

When asked whether the circuits were nervous about the economic effect of fan-free races for the second successive season, Gow said: “We [at TOCA] take a hit, because if the circuits don’t get spectators they don’t pay us any sanctioning fees, so we take hits all round. 

“It also affects the teams and the sponsors – it’s in everyone’s best interests to make sure they maximise the amount of people at the circuit. 

“That said I’m very happy to have a full entry for this year, and a third of the grid are brand-new cars – we haven’t seen that for decades!” 

Read Also:

The traditional Brands Indy Circuit opener has been put back to mid-June, with the second April date at Donington Park now changed to 10 October – the originally scheduled date for the Brands GP finale. 

That Brands GP final round will now take place on 24 October, while the Snetterton and Oulton Park rounds have swapped dates, and Croft has been put back from mid-June to mid-September. 

Gow added that, once again, a revised schedule has had to be put together while negotiating available slots with ITV, which continues its traditional full-day coverage of BTCC Sundays in 2021. 

“Changing a calendar is much more difficult than putting the original one together, which I think we did in July,” he said. 

“It’s actually quite a good calendar – it’s given the championship a different feel.” 

Revised BTCC calendar 

8-9 May                       Thruxton 

15-16 May                   Snetterton 

12-13 June                  Brands Hatch Indy 

31 July-1 August         Oulton Park 

15 August                    Knockhill 

29 August                    Thruxton 

19 September             Croft 

26 September             Silverstone 

10 October                  Donington Park 

24 October                  Brands Hatch GP 

Related video

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021

Previous article

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Injured TT rider Mercer's condition worsens
Road racing Road racing / Breaking news

Injured TT rider Mercer's condition worsens

IMS announces Trump not to drive pace car
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IMS announces Trump not to drive pace car

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
IMSA IMSA / Preview

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Saudi Arabia's F1 circuit design to prioritise overtaking
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi Arabia's F1 circuit design to prioritise overtaking

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

Latest news

BTCC 2021 season delayed by five weeks
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC 2021 season delayed by five weeks

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

2
IndyCar

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

3
Road racing

Injured TT rider Mercer's condition worsens

4
IndyCar

IMS announces Trump not to drive pace car

5
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Latest news

BTCC 2021 season delayed by five weeks
BTCC

BTCC 2021 season delayed by five weeks

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021
BTCC

Jade Edwards joins BTCC grid full time for 2021

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season
BTCC

Toyota expands to two cars for 2021 BTCC season

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit
BTCC

Motorbase BTCC team acquired by rival outfit

Ingram splits from official Toyota BTCC team
BTCC

Ingram splits from official Toyota BTCC team

Latest videos

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:17
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 2 in 60 seconds 00:50
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:10
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 1 in 60 seconds

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv! 00:53
BTCC
Nov 10, 2020

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv!

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds 02:02
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.