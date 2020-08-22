Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Warm Up in
15 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
03 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
08 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Oulton Park / Qualifying report

Oulton Park BTCC: Rory Butcher nabs pole from Josh Cook

shares
comments
Oulton Park BTCC: Rory Butcher nabs pole from Josh Cook
By:

Rory Butcher took his second consecutive British Touring Car Championship pole position in a thrilling qualifying session at Oulton Park.

Butcher and his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST flashed across the line to take the top spot in the closing stages of the session just a few hundred metres behind Josh Cook, who in turn had just moved his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type-R to the head of the order.

Butcher’s performance, which came with 30kg of success ballast aboard the Ford, was enough to give him the verdict by 0.089 seconds over Cook, whose Honda is unballasted after a tough opening couple of rounds. The polesitting Scotsman himself has been out of luck of late, and is still seeking his first BTCC victory of the season after punctures cost him a race win last time out at Brands Hatch.

He led the way on the opening runs from the BMW of reigning champion and 2020 points leader Colin Turkington, but knew there was more time to come.

“I made the car work for myself there,” said Butcher. “I didn’t get the first two laps on the first run – I made a couple of mistakes and had to bail out of them, and then I put a banker in. On the second run my engineer was piling the pressure on over the radio, and I came out with pole again – fantastic.” 

Cook, who set two laps good enough for the front row, believes he has a good race set-up on the Civic, and it was enough to beat the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport of Turkington, who is loaded with the maximum 60kg of success ballast.

Turkington’s team-mate Tom Oliphant actually set the third fastest lap, with 48kg of ballast on board, but the local man lost that time to track limits and will start Sunday’s opening race from eighth on the grid. 

Joining Turkington on the second row is veteran Matt Neal, who will start his 699th BTCC race from one position ahead of Dan Cammish, his team-mate in the Team Dynamics-run official Honda squad. Neal, who is on 6kg of ballast, moved up the order late on to pip Cammish, who is on 36kg.

The older-spec FK2 Civic of MB Motorsport’s Jake Hill starts sixth – the AmD-run youngster had a quicker time deleted, but it was only 0.002s faster so makes no difference to his starting position. BTC Racing’s Tom Chilton made it four Hondas in the top seven, and will share the fourth row with Oliphant.

Adam Morgan (Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes A-Class) and Chris Smiley (Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30) form the fifth row, despite Smiley shedding pieces of undertray across the track on the exit of Druids in a lurid late-session moment.

Title contender Ash Sutton had an eventful session in his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti, going straight on at the Island hairpin early in the running and having to plug on around the whole Oulton track layout, and then getting black-flagged late on because of track-limits offences. Sutton, who is running 54kg of ballast, will therefore have work to do on raceday once again, this time from 11th on the grid.

Another frontrunner further down than expected was Tom Ingram. The Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla driver had a lap good for ninth deleted early in the session, and the following lap looked on a par with that before he collided at Lodge Corner with the backmarking Volkswagen of Ollie Brown, who to be fair was on a push lap himself.

Ingram didn’t get a decent run in later either, so will start 15th with 42kg on board his Toyota.

Vauxhall BTCC squad returns with one-car effort

Previous article

Vauxhall BTCC squad returns with one-car effort
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Oulton Park
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro scores first pole for KTM
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro scores first pole for KTM

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Indy 500 2020: The team by team guide Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Indy 500 2020: The team by team guide

CHAMPCAR/CART: Gil de Ferran - First time with Honda/Reynard 90
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Gil de Ferran - First time with Honda/Reynard 90

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1

Latest news

Oulton Park BTCC: Rory Butcher nabs pole from Josh Cook
BTCC BTCC / Qualifying report

Oulton Park BTCC: Rory Butcher nabs pole from Josh Cook

Vauxhall BTCC squad returns with one-car effort
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Vauxhall BTCC squad returns with one-car effort

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant beats Sutton for maiden win
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant beats Sutton for maiden win

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington fends off Ingram for win
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington fends off Ingram for win

Trending

1
MotoGP

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro scores first pole for KTM

3h
2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

1h

Latest news

Oulton Park BTCC: Rory Butcher nabs pole from Josh Cook
BTCC

Oulton Park BTCC: Rory Butcher nabs pole from Josh Cook

Vauxhall BTCC squad returns with one-car effort
BTCC

Vauxhall BTCC squad returns with one-car effort

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant beats Sutton for maiden win
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant beats Sutton for maiden win

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington fends off Ingram for win
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington fends off Ingram for win

Brands Hatch BTCC: Cammish wins after Butcher's puncture
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Cammish wins after Butcher's puncture

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.