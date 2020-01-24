Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

R-Motorsport Aston Martin pulls out of DTM

shares
comments
R-Motorsport Aston Martin pulls out of DTM
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger
Jan 24, 2020, 12:52 PM

The R-Motorsport Aston Martin team has pulled out of the DTM after a single season in the touring car category.

R-Motorsport joined the DTM at the start of 2019 with a quartet of Vantage cars, taking the place vacated by Mercedes on the grid.

But the Swiss squad struggled to match the factory entries from German auto giants Audi and BMW, failing to score a single top five finish all season long.

At the end of the year, R-Motorsport reportedly sold all of its cars to an anonymous buyer and later announced a split with engine builder HWA.

It reportedly entered talks to secure a customer engine supply from BMW, but the Swiss squad has now announced that it will not contest the 2020 season.

”The reassessment of our motorsport program showed that we want to set new priorities for the future and that the DTM engagement would not be appropriate for us anymore," team principal Dr. Florian Kamelger said.

"What we have decided regarding our 2020 motorsport program we will announce at a later stage.

"However, I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you particularly to Gerhard Berger and the ITR, to Dieter Gass and to Jens Marquardt for the common engagement in DTM during our debut season. Especially BMW has been an extraordinary helpful partner for us.”

Read Also:

R-Motorsport's withdrawal leaves just 14 cars on the 2020 grid, unless BMW and Audi agree to field additional customer entries.

It also means that the DTM will feature just two manufacturers for the first time since 2011 - the year before BMW's arrival in the series.

Related video

Next article
Kubica linked to customer BMW DTM drive

Previous article

Kubica linked to customer BMW DTM drive
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Teams R-Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral

DTM Next session

Zolder

Zolder

24 Apr - 26 Apr

Trending

1
IMSA

Rolex 24: Full starting grid in pictures

2
WRC

Tanak escapes massive crash in Monte Carlo rally

3h
3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
IndyCar

2014 Indianapolis 500: The good, the bad, and the ugly - Part One

5
IMSA

Wayne Taylor upset with constant BOP changes

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

R-Motorsport Aston Martin pulls out of DTM
DTM

R-Motorsport Aston Martin pulls out of DTM

Kubica linked to customer BMW DTM drive
DTM

Kubica linked to customer BMW DTM drive

Auer: Super Formula experience will help in DTM
DTM

Auer: Super Formula experience will help in DTM

DTM set to double push-to-pass power boost
DTM

DTM set to double push-to-pass power boost

Aberdein in line for Norisring Audi DTM drive
DTM

Aberdein in line for Norisring Audi DTM drive

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.