Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

When is the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be held on March 28 at the Bahrain International Circuit south of Manama.

Date : Sunday, March 28, 2020

: Sunday, March 28, 2020 Start time: 18:00 local time / 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST / 15:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 8:00 PT / 00:00 JST (Monday) / 2:00 AEDT (Monday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

UK - Sky Sports F1

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

