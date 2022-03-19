Tickets Subscribe
All me
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1 has introduced a new breed of cars in 2022 and the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying marks the first time teams will run them at their full potential. Here's how you can watch all the action on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing led the way in Friday practice ahead of today's qualifying session, setting a best time of 1m31.936s in the RB18.

This was less than a tenth quicker than Charles Leclerc in the lead Ferrari, while Carlos Sainz was more than half a second adrift in third in the other F1-75.

George Russell was the top Mercedes driver in fourth, with Fernando Alonso completing the top five for Alpine.

What time does qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix will begin at 18:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022 
  • Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

08:00

05:00

23:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00

16:00

 11:00

08:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

12:00

13:00

08:00

 05:00

23:00

 21:00

17:30

Qualifying

15:00

16:00

11:00

08:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Race 

15:00

16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS / ESPN3
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Bahrain throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Bahrain Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'34.193
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'34.557 0.364
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'34.611 0.418
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'34.629 0.436
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'34.742 0.549
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'34.814 0.621
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'34.943 0.750
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'35.000 0.807
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'35.028 0.835
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'35.050 0.857
11 China Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo 1'35.053 0.860
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'35.151 0.958
13 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'35.644 1.451
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 1'35.815 1.622
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'35.923 1.730
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'36.304 2.111
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'36.402 2.209
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'36.536 2.343
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'36.804 2.611
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
Bahrain Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'31.936
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'32.023 0.087
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'32.520 0.584
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'32.529 0.593
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'32.877 0.941
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'32.951 1.015
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'32.958 1.022
8 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'33.085 1.149
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'33.144 1.208
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'33.183 1.247
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'33.280 1.344
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'33.360 1.424
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'33.621 1.685
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'33.789 1.853
15 China Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo 1'33.953 2.017
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'33.958 2.022
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 1'34.061 2.125
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'34.166 2.230
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'34.486 2.550
20 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'34.735 2.799
Related video

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane
