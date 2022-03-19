F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing led the way in Friday practice ahead of today's qualifying session, setting a best time of 1m31.936s in the RB18.

This was less than a tenth quicker than Charles Leclerc in the lead Ferrari, while Carlos Sainz was more than half a second adrift in third in the other F1-75.

George Russell was the top Mercedes driver in fourth, with Fernando Alonso completing the top five for Alpine.

What time does qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix will begin at 18:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, March 19, 2022

: Saturday, March 19, 2022 Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 08:00 05:00 23:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 12:00 13:00 08:00 05:00 23:00 21:00 17:30 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Race 15:00 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNEWS / ESPN3

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Bahrain throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

