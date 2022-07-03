Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton "fighting for front row" until final F1 qualifying lap Next / Leclerc: Ferrari will switch F1 cars in British GP if opportunity arises
Formula 1 / British GP News

2022 F1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The iconic Silverstone circuit will stage the 2022 British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 3. Here's how and when you can watch the Formula 1 race.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 British Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start from pole position for the first time in his F1 career after upsetting Red Bull rival and championship leader Max Verstappen in a wet qualifying.

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc will line up third on the grid ahead of Sergio Perez (Red Bull), while home favourite Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) will take the start from fifth.

The other two British drivers on the grid, Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes), are due to start sixth and eighth respectively.

When is the F1 British Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 British Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Silverstone circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Monday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

How can I watch the British Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 British Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'40.983
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'41.055 0.072
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'41.298 0.315
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'41.616 0.633
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'41.995 1.012
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'42.084 1.101
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'42.116 1.133
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'42.161 1.178
9 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'42.719 1.736
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 2'03.095 22.112
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'43.702 2.719
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'44.232 3.249
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'44.311 3.328
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'44.355 3.372
15 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'45.190 4.207
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'42.078 1.095
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'42.159 1.176
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'42.666 1.683
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'42.708 1.725
20 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'43.430 2.447
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton "fighting for front row" until final F1 qualifying lap
Previous article

Hamilton "fighting for front row" until final F1 qualifying lap

Next article

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch F1 cars in British GP if opportunity arises

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch F1 cars in British GP if opportunity arises
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
BMW M4 GT3 has made "quantum leap" over M6 at Norisring Norisring
DTM

BMW M4 GT3 has made "quantum leap" over M6 at Norisring

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM Norisring
DTM

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Mercedes still not "too optimistic" despite British GP victory challenge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still not "too optimistic" despite British GP victory challenge

F1 CEO Domenicali slams British GP climate protesters
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 CEO Domenicali slams British GP climate protesters

Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash

Wedged AlphaTauri F1 endplate wrecked Verstappen’s British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wedged AlphaTauri F1 endplate wrecked Verstappen’s British GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
23 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.