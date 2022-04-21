Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / What history tells us about Leclerc’s early F1 championship lead Next / Ferrari extends Sainz's F1 deal to the end of 2024
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP Special feature

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Imola this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the fourth round of the championship, including the first-ever Sprint race of the year.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Imola is the first of the three venues to host a Sprint this year, leading to a radically different schedule.

Qualifying will take place late on Friday following just a single one-hour practice session. Drivers will get another hour of track running on Saturday morning before the 100km Sprint race in the afternoon.

The results from the Sprint will determine the starting order for the main race. However, as a change from last year, pole position will officially be awarded to the driver who set the quickest time in Friday qualifying, even if they do not start the grand prix from first position based on the results of the Sprint.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Sprint: 15:30 - 16:30 BST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:30 CEST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the US

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Sprint: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT 

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Sprint: 00:30 - 01:30 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Sprint: 23:30 - 00:30¹ JST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Africa

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAST / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Qualifying 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 SAST / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:30 SAST / 17:30 - 18:30 EAT

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in India

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Sprint: 20:00 - 21:00 IST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range to Imola.

shares
comments
What history tells us about Leclerc’s early F1 championship lead
Previous article

What history tells us about Leclerc’s early F1 championship lead
Next article

Ferrari extends Sainz's F1 deal to the end of 2024

Ferrari extends Sainz's F1 deal to the end of 2024
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Assen WSBK: Bautista leads Friday practice for Ducati Assen
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Bautista leads Friday practice for Ducati

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
25m
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.