Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts the second round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend. Here's how you can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice, with Bahrain winner Charles Leclerc leading Red Bull's Max Verstappen with a best time of 1m30.074s.

Qualifying will proceed as planned despite an attack on a nearby oil facility on Friday.

What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022 
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET/CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:00

15:00

10:00

07:00

01:00¹

23:00

19:30

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

14:00

15:00

10:00

 07:00

01:00¹

 23:00

19:30

Qualifying

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'30.772
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'30.888 0.116
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'31.084 0.312
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'31.139 0.367
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'31.317 0.545
6 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'31.505 0.733
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'31.563 0.791
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'32.026 1.254
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'32.364 1.592
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'32.381 1.609
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'32.506 1.734
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'32.582 1.810
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'32.594 1.822
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'32.608 1.836
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'32.839 2.067
16 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 1'33.034 2.262
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'33.087 2.315
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'33.529 2.757
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'34.429 3.657
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas
View full results

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'30.074
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'30.214 0.140
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'30.320 0.246
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'30.360 0.286
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'30.513 0.439
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'30.664 0.590
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'30.735 0.661
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'30.760 0.686
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'30.832 0.758
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'30.886 0.812
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'30.944 0.870
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'30.963 0.889
13 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'31.169 1.095
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'31.372 1.298
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'31.527 1.453
16 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Aston Martin 1'31.615 1.541
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'31.615 1.541
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'31.814 1.740
19 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'31.866 1.792
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'32.344 2.270
View full results
Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Razgatlioglu quickest in rain-disrupted Barcelona WSBK test
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu quickest in rain-disrupted Barcelona WSBK test

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Dakar Prime
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

