F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice, with Bahrain winner Charles Leclerc leading Red Bull's Max Verstappen with a best time of 1m30.074s.

Qualifying will proceed as planned despite an attack on a nearby oil facility on Friday.

What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will begin at 20:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, March 26, 2022

: Saturday, March 26, 2022 Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET/CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP2 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 17:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - FP2 results: