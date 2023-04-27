Subscribe
2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Baku this weekend for the fourth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Baku has been home to some of the most thrilling races in the last few years and the rejigged format means there is a good chance that this trend will continue in 2023.

As part of a change in regulations, the sprint race on Saturday will have its own separate qualifying and the results of the race will have no impact on the grand prix itself. 

By turning Saturday into a standalone event, drivers are encouraged to push harder and take more risks, something they were relecutant to do under the previous format.

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

Qualifying

 13:00 14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

Sprint Q

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

 17:30

14:00
Sprint

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

 23:30

22:30

19:00

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in local time zone

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 12:30 - 13:14 local time
  • Sprint: 17:30 - 18:00 local time

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Race: 15:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 09:30 - 10:14 BST
  • Sprint: 14:30 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Race: 12:00 BST 

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST 

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 10:30 - 11:14 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:30 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Race: 13:00 CEST 

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT 

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 04:30 - 05:14 ET / 01:30 - 02:14 PT
  • Sprint: 09:30 - 10:00 ET / 06:30 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Race: 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST 

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 18:30 - 19:14 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:30 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Race: 21:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 17:30 - 18:14 JST
  • Sprint: 22:30 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Race: 20:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Africa

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT 

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 10:30 - 11:14 SAT / 11:30 - 12:14 EAT
  • Sprint: 15:30 - 16:00 SAT / 16:30 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Race: 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST 

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 14:00 - 14:44 IST
  • Sprint: 19:00 - 19:30

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Race: 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Azerbaijan GP.

