Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 drivers back penalties for triggering flags in qualifying Next / McLaren: Baku F1 team orders down to Alpine pressure
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Why Alpine's low-drag F1 updates should pay off in the short term

Alpine arrived at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with a suite of new parts designed to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the A522, with an emphasis on drag reduction.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Why Alpine's low-drag F1 updates should pay off in the short term
Listen to this article

This is because of a run of tracks with medium/low downforce characteristics, so the updates are expected to pay out over the course of the next few races.

The most substantial change comes around the car's midriff, as the team has redesigned the forward section of the sidepod. This will not only have an impact on cooling, given the now squarer inlet shape, it also has several aerodynamic consequences.

In order to achieve this redesign, the team increased the length of the sidepod, drawing the forward section closer to the front wheels.

Increasing the sidepod length in this manner results in less room to work with, owing to the regulatory bounding boxes that govern the size, position and shape of the bodywork. However, it's a design scheme we've already seen championed by AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and to some extent Red Bull, albeit the latter's solution has an open top.

While the inlet might seem smaller than its letterbox-like predecessor, the volume of the frontal section of the inlet will be relatively similar, as the sidepod also balloons outwards thereafter.

The extra length also has a significant bearing on the external airflow, with the bodywork better able to direct the wake generated by the front tyre more effectively, especially in the undercut region, which will likely have a knock-on effect to the performance of the floor below too.

Not new, but also worth noting, are the two winglets mounted on the side of the halo (red arrow, main image) that help to correct the airflow as it passes by.

Alpine A522 rear wing comparison

Alpine A522 rear wing comparison

There was also some considerable buzz around the new rear wing specification introduced by Alpine in Baku, as the upper elements clearly took up considerably less space within the allowable box region, resulting in a wing with a tiny profile.

When compared with the lower downforce rear wing configuration previously used in Jeddah and Miami, this wing also has the rear corner endplate cutouts that we've become accustomed to, rather than being infilled (inset, red arrow above).

The team also revised its beam wing layout, being the first to take inspiration from the stacked layout that we've seen Red Bull use since the start of the season.

Alpine A522 beam wing comparison

Alpine A522 beam wing comparison

Red Bull gives you more wings...

On the topic of Red Bull, it too made changes to the rear wing for Baku in an effort to reduce drag, without compromising too much of the downforce necessary to be quick in the middle sector.

This resulted in using one of its lower-downforce offerings, with which it duly endured DRS issues with during Free Practice again. But the main change was the use of just a lower single element for the beam wing, as the upper elements (red arrows, inset below) were removed.

Red Bull Racing RB18 beam wing comparison

Red Bull Racing RB18 beam wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

...as does Ferrari...

Ferrari also made changes to the F1-75 as it also looked to reduce drag on the 2.2km straight, without compromising performance in the middle sector.

In order to achieve this, the Scuderia fitted the new rear wing configuration that was ready for Miami but it had opted not to race – it preferred a higher-downforce option to preserve the tyres there.

The new specification (below left) is still a spoon-shaped design but you'll note when comparing the two wing designs just how much less wing there is in the allowable box section, while the flat edge in the central section of the mainplane and upper flap is much wider.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing Azerbaijan GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

...and Mercedes

Mercedes has been fighting a straightline speed issue all season, with the team introducing a new lower downforce rear wing in Miami that it used again in Baku.

However, Toto Wolff remarked that his drivers had said it was like driving with a parachute attached to the rear of the car, with the W13 down by up to 20km/h relative to its rivals on the 2.2km straight.

Mercedes W13 rear wing

Mercedes W13 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 drivers back penalties for triggering flags in qualifying
Previous article

F1 drivers back penalties for triggering flags in qualifying
Next article

McLaren: Baku F1 team orders down to Alpine pressure

McLaren: Baku F1 team orders down to Alpine pressure
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Azerbaijan GP: Extra F1 technical developments from pitlane Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Extra F1 technical developments from pitlane

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine F1 drivers question straightline speed focus in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Alpine F1 drivers question straightline speed focus in Baku

Alpine working to address Le Mans straightline speed deficit
Le Mans

Alpine working to address Le Mans straightline speed deficit

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Alpine F1 drivers question straightline speed focus in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 drivers question straightline speed focus in Baku

Latifi: Baku F1 grid offence punishment didn’t fit crime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi: Baku F1 grid offence punishment didn’t fit crime

Leclerc: Not easy handling "third disappointment in a row" in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Not easy handling "third disappointment in a row" in Baku

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
5 h
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.