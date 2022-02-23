Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Heavier F1 2022 cars feel ‘quite sluggish’, says Norris Next / Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing News

Barcelona F1 testing: 2022 technical images from Day 1

Testing is underway ahead of the 2022 season and we have a huge collection of technical images to share with you from the pitlane and trackside courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Barcelona F1 testing: 2022 technical images from Day 1
Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Listen to this article
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren was eager to get some airflow data straight out of the blocks, as it installed large kiel probe rakes to the car ahead of the rear wheels. Also note the front wing is the one seen on the car in the studio during the livestream, not the one in the renders.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Under the covers of the Red Bull RB18 we can see that the team has continued to use the saddle-like mounting position above the power unit to house some of the coolers, while we can also see some of the inboard suspension detail too.

McLaren MCL36 rear detail

McLaren MCL36 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great shot of the McLaren MCL36 with the sidepod and engine cover bodywork detached allows us to see the radiator, coolers, electronics and even exhaust layout.

Alpine A522 rear detail

Alpine A522 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

We also get a similar opportunity to peer under the covers of the Alpine A522, with the team rearranging some of the components due to the introduction of the split turbo design on the power unit.

Williams FW44 detail

Williams FW44 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Here we are able to see some of the Williams FW44’s floor edge detail, with a sizable flap mounted on top of the edge scroll, whilst a half moon cutout thereafter exposes the ground before the trailing edge floor flick up. Also note the mouse house-style cutout in the diffuser’s sidewall.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, with aero paint

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, with aero paint

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Later in the session, Williams decided to go crazy with the flo-viz paint – perhaps not as crazy as it did a few years ago when they doused the car in a rainbow of different colours – but still enough to have it flow over almost the entire car.

Aero paint on the car of Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Aero paint on the car of Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close up of the flo-viz paint that’s been daubed all over the Williams FW44.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This is a great shot of the Ferrari F1-75’s exhaust and wastegate arrangement, as we can see how the two intersect inside.

Mirror on the Mercedes W13

Mirror on the Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The tiniest of stays connects the wing mirror’s body to the sidepod’s skirt winglet, which is being passed off as part of the mirror stay.

The nose of the Mercedes W13

The nose of the Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Checkered stickers placed on the front wing endplate are used by Mercedes in combination with a hi-speed camera to assess whether the wing is overtly flexing or whether it might still have some margin to play with.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The AMR22 features one of the highest nose and front wing mainplane positions in the centre of the car as the team looks to drive more airflow to the underside of the nose and onwards to the floor. Note how the team has taped over some of the brake duct inlet as well, to cater for the climatic conditions.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes was also quick to install kiel probe rakes to the W13, mounted behind the front wheels.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Another shot of the McLaren MCL36 with the kiel probe rakes attached at the rear of the car. Also note the edge of the floor which is demonstrably different to the one shown at the launch.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes W13 with the large kiel probe rakes removed but the pitot tubes mounted inside the airbox, on the floor and around the rear wing mainplane (top and bottom) remained.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look over the shoulder of the Ferrari F1-75 and the masterfully sculpted sidepods and cooling gills. Also note the step ladder-like cutout at the base of the rear brake winglet.

Haas VF-22 front wing endplate detail

Haas VF-22 front wing endplate detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up view of perhaps the most interesting front wing endplate and diveplane of this generation of cars so far. The Haas VF-22 not only has the tubercle-like leading edge on the endplate, it also has a wishbone-style diveplane, both of which look to create more outwash.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Williams FW44 outfitted with a kiel probe rake ahead of their very short downwashing sidepods.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams has very narrow and short sidepods as a consequence of moving a large portion of the ancillaries, such as radiators, coolers and electronics onto the cars centreline, which results in a slightly larger airbox and engine cover.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A front-end shot of the Alpine A522 as Fernando Alonso prepares to head out – note the flat, wedge-shaped brake duct inlet, rather than scoop we’re used to seeing.

McLaren MCL36 front wing detail

McLaren MCL36 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great overview of the McLaren MCL36’s front wing and nose assembly – see how slender the body of the nose is as it has to expand where it will meet with the chassis. Also note how short the chord is on the upper front wing elements, which leads to a very aggressive transition as they mate with the endplate.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front brake detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 front brake detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Front brake duct detail on the Red Bull RB18, with a narrow inlet scoop in use to help collect cool air for the brake components. The team has opted for pullrod front suspension and a multi-link upper wishbone arrangement.

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Mercedes W13 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W13 from the rear shows off numerous details, including the double-element beam wing which has a coating near the exhaust outlet to help reduce heat transfer, while pitot tubes can be seen poking out the bottom of the diffuser too.

Aston Martin AMR22 front suspension detail

Aston Martin AMR22 front suspension detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Suspension detail from the Aston Martin AMR22 is on display here, with the heave damper sporting Belleville springs.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Ferrari F1-75 features a single fin on top of the halo like Aston Martin had in 2021 and note the shape of the halos transition (marked by the driver’s name).

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In this side view of the Alpine A522 we can see the underfloor strakes that will push the airflow across the floor. Also note that the cooling gills have been covered for the cooler conditions and that there are two winglets mounted on the side of the halo.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari installed its full-width rear kiel probe rake which is similar to the one they’ve been using on the previous generation of cars and has the probes aligned with the flow direction.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The large kiel probe rake also has some extensions that collect data above and wide of the rear wing.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Heavier F1 2022 cars feel ‘quite sluggish’, says Norris
Previous article

Heavier F1 2022 cars feel ‘quite sluggish’, says Norris
Next article

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing

Leclerc: Everyone hiding their true form in Barcelona F1 testing
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

What Red Bull was trying to hide from F1 rivals until testing started

The details that set Haas's real F1 2022 car apart
Formula 1

The details that set Haas's real F1 2022 car apart

Latest news

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
4 h
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
11 h
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.