Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto believes his team has cured most of its tyre problems, but admits his cars need clean air to be able to show its true pace.

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

Ferrari has shown flashes of speed during the 2021 F1 season, with Charles Leclerc's two poles in Monaco and Azerbaijan particularly highlighting the Scuderia's one-lap pace.

But on Sundays Ferrari has often been held back by tyre issues, its rubber overheating as it tried to keep pace with its competitors in the pack.

After a poor French Grand Prix out of the points, the team managed to outscore McLaren in Styria and again at last weekend's British Grand Prix, suggesting the Italian squad has at least partially got on top of its most critical issue.

At Silverstone, Leclerc led most of the race following the high-profile clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but ultimately had to settle for second behind the resurgent Hamilton.

After analysing Ferrari's upturn in performance in Britain, team boss Binotto explained the opportunity to run in clear air has been the most crucial difference with previous races.

"I think if you look at the Austria comparisons, [Lando] Norris has been on the podium doing a fantastic race," Binotto said on Sunday night. "But if we analyse his race pace in Austria was very similar to ours but we were simply stuck in the traffic. And I think being ahead from the start of the race is key somehow.

"Here Charles was ahead and in front, and we could do our own pace. If you compare our two drivers, one of the two is stuck behind them and the other, they have clean air.

"When Carlos was in clean air he had the pace of Charles. So, I think that's not our pace.

"I still think in front of us Lewis and Max have great speed. But I think we have recovered since France and that's the most important."

Read Also:

Leclerc being out in front for most of the race did appear to help mitigate any tyre issues the team still faces, but Binotto added that even in traffic the SF21's performance has improved after curing the front tyre problems that plagued Ferrari at Paul Ricard.

"After France where we had front tyre problems, I think that the team regrouped, worked on it, and somehow understood the weaknesses and somehow tried to address it," he explained.

"Now two races in a row that we had got good pace in the race, which has been our weakness as well at the start of this season, showing that as a team we were progressing and that is what I am more pleased about, which is certainly more important, as well for the second part of the season now.

"After 10 races, you've got 17 points more than what we had at the end of last season. As a team [we are] showing that certainly the progress is a lot."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

Previous article

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

21 h
2
Formula 1

Russell baffled by F1 qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

21 h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

2 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Nothing I could do" to beat Verstappen in F1 sprint

Latest news
Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
Formula 1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

29m
Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

2 h
Schumacher's new Haas deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Formula 1

Schumacher's new Haas deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

2 h
Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
Formula 1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

3 h
Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday

5 h
Latest videos
Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
29m

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Formula 1: Bottas in Alfa Romeo link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell 00:37
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Bottas in Alfa Romeo link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell

Formula 1: Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren struggles 00:43
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren struggles

Formula 1: Seidl - Sprint races best kept for specific tracks 00:54
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Seidl - Sprint races best kept for specific tracks

Formula 1: Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff 01:13
Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

More from
Filip Cleeren
Schumacher's new Haas deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Formula 1

Schumacher's new Haas deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Trending Today

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

Russell baffled by F1 qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell baffled by F1 qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

Hamilton: "Nothing I could do" to beat Verstappen in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Nothing I could do" to beat Verstappen in F1 sprint

Assen WSBK: Rea tops Friday practice from Gerloff
World Superbike World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea tops Friday practice from Gerloff

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 15 -- Ronnie Sox
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 15 -- Ronnie Sox

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021

Latest news

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

Schumacher's new Haas deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher's new Haas deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.