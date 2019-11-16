Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Practice report

Brazilian GP: Hamilton edges Verstappen in FP3

shares
comments
Brazilian GP: Hamilton edges Verstappen in FP3
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 4:04 PM

Lewis Hamilton narrowly defeated Max Verstappen to top final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix, hinting at a tight Formula 1 qualifying battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Hamilton's 1m08.320s shaded Verstappen by just 0.026s ahead of qualifying at Interlagos, with Ferrari slightly adrift of its two rivals.

Verstappen headed the order at the halfway stage of the session after emerging on top of the first set of soft-tyre runs.

His 1m109.063s was the second of two laps that put him quickest after taking to the track later than his rivals.

Hamilton was 0.391s behind as Mercedes opted for a third flying lap for each of its drivers on the same set of tyres.

The Ferraris were shuffled back to more than half a second slower than Verstappen at this stage, but moved to the top by kicking off the second round of qualifying simulations.

Leclerc outpaced Vettel by half a tenth, while Vettel failed to improve by 0.005s after two cool-down laps and a second flier.

However, Hamilton swiftly knocked Leclerc off top spot with a 1m08.320s that beat the Ferrari by almost three tenths of a second.

Valtteri Bottas failed to make similar ground in the other Mercedes, posting a personal best but lapping almost a second slower than Hamilton after running wide exiting the left-hander at the end of the first sector.

Verstappen's final qualifying simulations started strongly with the best first sector of anyone, but he lost time to Hamilton in the middle part of the lap and wound up 0.026s adrift.

Another fastest first sector followed, but the lap fell away again and he just failed to improve.

Alex Albon, who was well behind Verstappen after their first efforts, improved twice on his second set to jump Bottas into fifth, although still wound up 0.8s off the pace.

Behind the big three teams, Daniil Kvyat recovered from his Friday off to set the fastest time among the midfielders.

The Toro Rosso driver was just two tenths slower than Albon, and half a tenth clear of Antonio Giovinazzi's Alfa Romeo.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz completed the top 10.

At the foot of the times, Robert Kubica finally completed his first timed laps of the weekend.

Kubica had missed FP1 so reserve driver Nicholas Latifi could take part, then crashed heavily at the start of FP2.

The damage required Williams to switch Kubica to a new chassis, which he used to complete 23 laps – more than any other driver – on his way to the slowest time, three tenths behind teammate George Russell.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 17 1'08.320
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 18 1'08.346 0.026
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 20 1'08.611 0.291
4 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 22 1'08.664 0.344
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 17 1'09.136 0.816
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 20 1'09.201 0.881
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso 22 1'09.415 1.095
8 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 20 1'09.462 1.142
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 18 1'09.585 1.265
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 21 1'09.588 1.268
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 21 1'09.619 1.299
12 France Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso 19 1'09.625 1.305
13 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Renault 17 1'09.650 1.330
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 18 1'09.713 1.393
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 17 1'09.761 1.441
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 20 1'09.798 1.478
17 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 19 1'09.995 1.675
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 16 1'10.312 1.992
19 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 19 1'10.843 2.523
20 Poland Robert Kubica
Williams 23 1'11.205 2.885
View full results
Next article
Brazilian GP qualifying as it happened

Previous article

Brazilian GP qualifying as it happened

Next article

Gasly driving "exceptionally well" at Toro Rosso - Horner

Gasly driving "exceptionally well" at Toro Rosso - Horner
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
WEC

WEC reveals 33-car entry list for 2019/20 season

3
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

4
Stock car

West Plains report

5
NHRA

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
3h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.