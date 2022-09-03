F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, the 15th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.
Verstappen will start ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Dutch Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc
|Cla
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|1'10.342
|217.969
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|1'10.363
|0.021
|217.904
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|1'10.434
|0.092
|217.684
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|1'10.648
|0.306
|217.025
|5
|
Sergio Perez
|1'11.077
|0.735
|215.715
|6
|
George Russell
|1'11.147
|0.805
|215.503
|7
|
Lando Norris
|1'11.174
|0.832
|215.421
|8
|
Mick Schumacher
|1'11.442
|1.100
|214.613
|9
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|1'12.556
|2.214
|211.318
|10
|
Lance Stroll
|-
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|1'11.512
|1.170
|214.403
|12
|
Esteban Ocon
|1'11.605
|1.263
|214.124
|13
|
Fernando Alonso
|1'11.613
|1.271
|214.100
|14
|
Zhou Guanyu
|1'11.704
|1.362
|213.829
|15
|
Alex Albon
|1'11.802
|1.460
|213.537
|16
|
Valtteri Bottas
|1'11.961
|1.619
|213.065
|17
|
Kevin Magnussen
|1'12.041
|1.699
|212.828
|18
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|1'12.081
|1.739
|212.710
|19
|
Sebastian Vettel
|1'12.391
|2.049
|211.799
|20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|1'13.353
|3.011
|209.022
|View full results
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q1?
Verstappen set the early pace at 1m11.317s, a quarter of a second ahead of the Mercedes cars of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc then jumped up to second on 1m11.443s, before Hamilton took it away in the closing moments, just 0.014s off Verstappen, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Leclerc.
Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).
Dutch Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'11.317
|214.989
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'11.331
|0.014
|0.014
|214.947
|3
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'11.427
|0.110
|0.096
|214.658
|4
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'11.443
|0.126
|0.016
|214.610
|5
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'11.556
|0.239
|0.113
|214.271
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'11.561
|0.244
|0.005
|214.256
|7
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'11.568
|0.251
|0.007
|214.235
|8
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'11.641
|0.324
|0.073
|214.017
|9
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'11.667
|0.350
|0.026
|213.939
|10
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'11.695
|0.378
|0.028
|213.855
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'11.705
|0.388
|0.010
|213.826
|12
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1'11.741
|0.424
|0.036
|213.718
|13
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'11.748
|0.431
|0.007
|213.697
|14
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'11.767
|0.450
|0.019
|213.641
|15
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'11.826
|0.509
|0.059
|213.465
|16
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'11.961
|0.644
|0.135
|213.065
|17
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'12.041
|0.724
|0.080
|212.828
|18
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1'12.081
|0.764
|0.040
|212.710
|19
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1'12.391
|1.074
|0.310
|211.799
|20
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1'13.353
|2.036
|0.962
|209.022
|View full results
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q2?
Q2 was red flagged moments after it started due to a spectator throwing a flare on to the track.
After a delay, Verstappen set the bar at 1m10.927s, 0.148s ahead of Hamilton.
Sainz grabbed the top spot right at the end with 1m10.814s, 0.010s faster than Russell, as Verstappen slipped to third.
Knocked out at this point were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Alex Albon (Williams).
Dutch Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Russell
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'10.814
|216.516
|2
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'10.824
|0.010
|0.010
|216.485
|3
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'10.927
|0.113
|0.103
|216.171
|4
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'10.988
|0.174
|0.061
|215.985
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'11.075
|0.261
|0.087
|215.721
|6
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'11.116
|0.302
|0.041
|215.597
|7
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'11.314
|0.500
|0.198
|214.998
|8
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'11.416
|0.602
|0.102
|214.691
|9
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1'11.420
|0.606
|0.004
|214.679
|10
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'11.428
|0.614
|0.008
|214.655
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1'11.512
|0.698
|0.084
|214.403
|12
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'11.605
|0.791
|0.093
|214.124
|13
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1'11.613
|0.799
|0.008
|214.100
|14
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'11.704
|0.890
|0.091
|213.829
|15
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'11.802
|0.988
|0.098
|213.537
|View full results
What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen set the benchmark at 1m10.515s before Leclerc beat it with 1m10.456s, with Hamilton third fastest.
On the final runs, Leclerc suffered a scruffy middle sector, but improved to hit the front with 1m10.363s. Verstappen was tidier, and grabbed P1 by 1m10.342s, 0.021s faster the Leclerc, while Sainz lapped within 0.092s of pole for third.
Hamilton was unable to improve on fourth after Red Bull’s Sergio Perez – who was fifth fastest – spun off at the penultimate corner. Russell will start sixth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Tsunoda and Lance Stroll (who didn’t run due to a technical issue with his Aston Martin).
Dutch Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'10.342
|217.969
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'10.363
|0.021
|0.021
|217.904
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'10.434
|0.092
|0.071
|217.684
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'10.648
|0.306
|0.214
|217.025
|5
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'11.077
|0.735
|0.429
|215.715
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'11.147
|0.805
|0.070
|215.503
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'11.174
|0.832
|0.027
|215.421
|8
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1'11.442
|1.100
|0.268
|214.613
|9
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'12.556
|2.214
|1.114
|211.318
|10
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|View full results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'10.342
|217.969
|2
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'10.363
|0.021
|0.021
|217.904
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'10.434
|0.092
|0.071
|217.684
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'10.648
|0.306
|0.214
|217.025
|5
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'11.077
|0.735
|0.429
|215.715
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'11.147
|0.805
|0.070
|215.503
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'11.174
|0.832
|0.027
|215.421
|8
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1'11.442
|1.100
|0.268
|214.613
|9
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'12.556
|2.214
|1.114
|211.318
|10
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|View full results
Related video
Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"
Alonso left frustrated after F1 "misunderstanding" with Perez
Latest news
Leclerc hopes Ferrari can use split F1 strategies to pressure Verstappen
Charles Leclerc hopes Ferrari can “play a little bit” with split strategies to put polesitter Max Verstappen under pressure in today’s Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.
Schumacher: Dutch GP Q3 berth ticked a box amid F1 future uncertainity
Mick Schumacher says his run to eighth place on the grid for the Dutch Grand Prix ticked a box as he fights for his Formula 1 future.
Domenicali: F1 must respect superlicence rules on Herta
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes that the sport should respect the superlicence points system and not grant an exception to Colton Herta.
The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren
The battle between McLaren and Alpine over Oscar Piastri’s services for 2023 has dominated the Formula 1 news agenda over recent weeks.
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture
After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off
OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault
OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa
OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa
Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row
With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?
As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations