Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris Next / F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Results

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in a thrilling qualifying session.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen will start ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Besides the thrilling ending to Q3, where pole changed hands four times in the final two minutes, the big shock was last year’s race winner Sergio Perez crashing out of Q1 inside the first five minutes of qualifying in his Red Bull.

UPDATE: After qualifying, Leclerc was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lando Norris (McLaren) in the tunnel.

Read Also:

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Alonso

Cla Nº  Driver  Car/Engine   Time   Delay
[s]  		  Delay
[%]  
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.365 - -
2 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.449 0.084 0.118
3 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'11.553 0.188 0.263
4 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.630 0.265 0.371
5 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.725 0.360 0.504
6 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.471 0.106 0.149
    3-place penalty for impeding Lando Norris
7 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'11.933 0.568 0.796
8 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'11.964 0.599 0.839
9 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.082 0.717 1.005
10 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.254 0.889 1.246
11 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.395 1.030 1.443
12 21  Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.428 1.063 1.490
13 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.527 1.162 1.628
14 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.623 1.258 1.763
15 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.625 1.260 1.766
16 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'13.113 1.748 2.449
17 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'13.270 1.905 2.669
18 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'13.279 1.914 2.682
19 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'13.523 2.158 3.024
20 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'13.850 2.485 3.482

What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m13.784s, 0.066s clear of Perez’s 1m13.850s. Perez then crashed heavily on his second push lap at Sainte Devote, after losing control of the rear of his car, and slammed the barrier to cause a red flag.

Verstappen reset the P1 bar at 1m13.038s at the resumption, before Alonso lowered it with 1m12.886s. Verstappen responded with 1m12.644s, before Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) grabbed the top spot by 0.002s with 1m12.642s.

Verstappen wasn’t to be denied, however, setting 1m12.386s on his final lap.

Falling at the first hurdle were Logan Sargeant (Williams), the Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, Zhou Guanyu (who had topped the session briefly for Alfa Romeo before Perez shunted) and the gutted Perez.

Monaco Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Tsunoda

Cla Driver  Car/Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'12.386   12
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.642 0.256 13
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.706 0.320 13
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'12.717 0.331 12
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.722 0.336 12
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'12.769 0.383 12
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.872 0.486 13
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.877 0.491 12
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.886 0.500 10
10  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.912 0.526 11
11  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'12.967 0.581 12
12  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'13.006 0.620 12
13  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'13.033 0.647 12
14  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'13.038 0.652 13
15  21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'13.054 0.668 11
16  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'13.113 0.727 13
17  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'13.270 0.884 9
18  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'13.279 0.893 8
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'13.523 1.137 13
20  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'13.850 1.464 4

What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the initial pace at 1m12.038s, 0.069s ahead of Alonso. Max then lowered the P1 time to 1m11.908s, 0.195s quicker than Leclerc.

In the closing moments, Norris slammed the barrier at Tabac after he’d already clipped the wall on the exit of the Nouvelle Chicane, but just squeaked through to Q3 by 0.018s.

Knocked out at this point were Norris’s McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri), Alex Albon (Williams), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and the Alfa of Valtteri Bottas.

Monaco Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver  Car/Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.908   9
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.103 0.195 9
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.107 0.199 9
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'12.151 0.243 10
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.156 0.248 11
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'12.169 0.261 7
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'12.210 0.302 10
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'12.248 0.340 8
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.249 0.341 8
10  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.377 0.469 7
11  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.395 0.487 10
12  21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.428 0.520 9
13  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.527 0.619 6
14  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.623 0.715 7
15  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.625 0.717 9

What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen only lapped in 1m12.102s before Alonso took provisional pole with 1m11.706s after “pushing like an animal”, ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz (by 0.029s) and Leclerc (by 0.053s).

Verstappen pushed again on the same tyres, producing 1m11.654s to take back pole following a stellar final sector, while Lewis Hamilton jumped to third doing likewise in his Mercedes.

On the final runs, Esteban Ocon then grabbed P1 for Alpine with 1m11.553s, a tenth faster than Verstappen.

As the seconds ticked down, Leclerc wrested pole away on 1m11.471s, before Alonso grabbed P1 with 1m11.449s – faster by 0.022s. But Verstappen wouldn’t be denied, unleashing 1m11.365s on his final lap.

Alonso – who was just 0.084s slower – will start second, ahead of Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Hamilton, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), George Russell (Mercedes), Tsunoda and Norris.

Monaco Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver  Car/Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.365   9
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.449 0.084 6
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.471 0.106 6
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'11.553 0.188 6
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.630 0.265 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.725 0.360 6
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'11.933 0.568 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.964 0.599 7
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.082 0.717 8
10  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.254 0.889
Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris

F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

IndyCar
Indy 500

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous” Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous” Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium Russell 'kicking himself' for throwing away "comfortable" Monaco F1 podium

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe