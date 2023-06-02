Subscribe
Previous / What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Spanish GP Next / F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in Spanish Grand Prix Friday practice in Barcelona, the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen was fastest in both FP1 and FP2, but Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso got to within 0.17s of the championship leader in the latter.

Read Also:

Spanish Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
32 1'14.606 224.620
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
32 1'15.374 0.768 0.768 222.331
3 France Esteban Ocon
28 1'15.418 0.812 0.044 222.201
4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
27 1'15.504 0.898 0.086 221.948
5 France Pierre Gasly
27 1'15.545 0.939 0.041 221.828
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
24 1'15.547 0.941 0.002 221.822
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
22 1'15.689 1.083 0.142 221.406
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
28 1'15.694 1.088 0.005 221.391
9 Spain Carlos Sainz
27 1'15.726 1.120 0.032 221.297
10 United Kingdom George Russell
32 1'15.753 1.147 0.027 221.218
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
25 1'15.783 1.177 0.030 221.131
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
29 1'15.845 1.239 0.062 220.950
13 China Zhou Guanyu
24 1'15.906 1.300 0.061 220.773
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
27 1'15.915 1.309 0.009 220.746
15 Canada Lance Stroll
25 1'15.939 1.333 0.024 220.677
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas
24 1'15.978 1.372 0.039 220.563
17 Australia Oscar Piastri
26 1'16.353 1.747 0.375 219.480
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
28 1'16.461 1.855 0.108 219.170
19 United States Logan Sargeant
30 1'16.506 1.900 0.045 219.041
20 Thailand Alex Albon
28 1'16.630 2.024 0.124 218.687
View full results

What happened in Spanish GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen went to the top of the times five minutes into the session, setting 1m16.583s on the Pirelli prototype tyre, which will make its race debut at Silverstone.

His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez briefly beat him with his first flying lap of 1m16.420s on medium-compound rubber, but Verstappen topped that with 1m15.945s, almost half a second clear.

Just after the halfway point of the session Verstappen switched to the softs, unleashing 1m14.606s, putting him 0.768s clear of Perez.

As in Monaco, Esteban Ocon was best of the rest for Alpine, eight tenths down on Verstappen and less than a tenth clear of an impressive Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri).

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) was fifth fastest but collided with Logan Sargeant’s Williams at the Turn 10 hairpin. Alonso was sixth for Aston, just under a second off the pace, head of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

The Ferrari duo were eighth and ninth, with Charles Leclerc fractionally faster running the old sidepods than Carlos Sainz, who was using the new Red Bull-style setup. George Russell rounded out the top 10 in the updated Mercedes, two spots ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Read Also:

Spanish Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
34 1'13.907 226.744
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
30 1'14.077 0.170 0.170 226.224
3 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
31 1'14.177 0.270 0.100 225.919
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
30 1'14.219 0.312 0.042 225.791
5 France Esteban Ocon
30 1'14.242 0.335 0.023 225.721
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
32 1'14.246 0.339 0.004 225.709
7 Spain Carlos Sainz
32 1'14.274 0.367 0.028 225.624
8 United Kingdom George Russell
31 1'14.392 0.485 0.118 225.266
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
32 1'14.448 0.541 0.056 225.096
10 France Pierre Gasly
29 1'14.457 0.550 0.009 225.069
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
31 1'14.549 0.642 0.092 224.791
12 Australia Oscar Piastri
30 1'14.583 0.676 0.034 224.689
13 China Zhou Guanyu
29 1'14.585 0.678 0.002 224.683
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
30 1'14.694 0.787 0.109 224.355
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
24 1'14.713 0.806 0.019 224.298
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
33 1'14.785 0.878 0.072 224.082
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
34 1'14.840 0.933 0.055 223.917
18 Canada Lance Stroll
31 1'15.010 1.103 0.170 223.410
19 Thailand Alex Albon
32 1'15.056 1.149 0.046 223.273
20 United States Logan Sargeant
33 1'15.415 1.508 0.359 222.210
View full results

What happened in Spanish GP Free Practice 2?

Verstappen set the early benchmark on prototype tyre at 1m15.655s before Sainz took P1 with 1m14.999s, versus Leclerc’s 1m15.600s, both set on soft tyres.

Verstappen didn’t stay in third for long, slinging on a set of mediums and going fastest on 1m14.968s, just 0.031s faster than Sainz despite a scruffy lap.

Sainz responded by jumping to a new set of softs, producing 1m14.274s, before Verstappen put him in his place with a 1m13.907s. Alonso took second with the fastest final sector time, just 0.17s away from Verstappen overall.

Nico Hulkenberg kept Haas’s strong form going by taking P3, 0.27s down on Verstappen, and ahead of Perez, Ocon and the Ferraris – with Leclerc ahead of Sainz.

Russell was eighth this time, ahead of Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Hamilton.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2023 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Madison

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe