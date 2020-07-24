Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

shares
comments
Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 3:21 PM

Lewis Hamilton, Silverstone and Northamptonshire Police have reinforced warning calls telling Formula 1 fans to stay away from the upcoming British and 70th Anniversary grands prix on coronavirus safety grounds.

Silverstone will host two closed F1 races – starting with next weekend’s British GP – in the second double-header at the same track of the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season, after the Austrian and Styrian GPs at the Red Bull Ring.

The track and the local police force issued initial warnings to F1 fans in the UK last month, and have been moved to do so again in the run up to the two Silverstone races, while Hamilton answered questions on the topic at last weekend’s Hungarian GP.   

The Mercedes driver will be racing on home soil alongside fellow British racers George Russell and Lando Norris – the first F1 drivers to compete in their national events without home fans present.

When asked about the police warnings by Motorsport.com, Hamilton said: “It's not my job to come up with rules and tell people what to do.

“What I see on TV is people out trying to live their lives during this difficult time, but this thing continues to spread.

“So, I always just try to encourage people to keep their distance and remain at home.

“And us holding an event, which we're really trying to remain [focused] and always keep our distances from everyone whilst we're doing our job – I can understand people will want to go and watch from a distance, just to get the sound of the car or to get a sneak peek of the car.

“But if that means that you're in a crowd of other people, that's definitely not a good thing, and I wouldn't advise that."

Read Also:

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle explained that the warnings were needed to avoid the two British races being jeopardised.

“The government requirement is that you can run this event if people are not present,” he told Motorsport.com.

“It therefore flies in the face of that completely if we allow people to be present – and that includes congregating at the front gate to see whether they can catch a glimpse of drivers coming in and out.

“[And] you won't because they're staying on-site in motorhomes, the vast majority of them.

“And there's a lot of concern in the community around Silverstone.

“As there is a lot of concern in the community around Anfield [where Liverpool fans congregated to celebrate the football team’s Premier League triumph], or a lot of concern in the community around the Ageas Bowl in Southampton [which recently hosted the first England vs West Indies test match].

“It’s that these sporting events should not be a magnet to bring people to their locality and increase the risk of transmission of this virus.

“The plan we've put together is to comply with the government requirements. And we are doing it and we're doing a thorough job.

“We're just getting the messaging out there – get it out early, get it clear and get it backed up with a bit of authority – so that everybody knows you're serious.”

In a statement released earlier this week, Northamptonshire Police superintendent, Dennis Murray, said: “I want to reinforce our previous messages.

“There will be an exclusion zone around the circuit and F1 fans must not travel to it, but should instead join the millions watching the races on TV.

“My officers will be out and about to target anybody intent on committing crime and there will be teams of officers tightly controlling the area.

“It will not be possible to watch the race from the perimeter fences and anybody attempting to do so will be removed.

“Neither will it be possible to park near the circuit. All laybys will be ‘clear ways’ and any cars left unattended will be towed away.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind people that use of drones will be prohibited throughout both the race weekends - the Civil Aviation Authority has imposed a flight restriction for the entirety of the grand prix season.”

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

Previous article

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious

Kansas NASCAR Cup Series complete race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kansas NASCAR Cup Series complete race results

Richard Petty Motorsports to bring back the No. 44
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Richard Petty Motorsports to bring back the No. 44

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Zarco: Quartararo's speed forced early Marquez return

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Revealed: Red Bull’s groundbreaking front suspension design
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Red Bull’s groundbreaking front suspension design

Latest news

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kansas NASCAR Cup Series complete race results

2
Formula 1

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious

3
Formula 1

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

1h
4
Formula 1

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

2h
5
NASCAR XFINITY

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Latest news

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton reinforces calls for F1 fans to avoid British GP

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix
Formula 1

Imola's F1 return will be as two-day grand prix

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious
Formula 1

Why police warnings to British GP F1 fans are serious

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix
Formula 1

Norris: Car strip down beats watching Netflix

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon plans to race in Americas in 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.