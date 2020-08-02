Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP

shares
comments
Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 5:01 PM

Lewis Hamilton says he was pushing “pretty flat-chat” throughout Formula 1’s 2020 British Grand Prix because of teammate Valtteri Bottas’s chase in second, ahead of their twin late-race tyre failures.

Hamilton only just held on to win a record-extending seventh British GP win ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after both Mercedes cars suffered front-left tyre blow-outs on the final laps of a race they had controlled before that point. 

Hamilton led every lap of the first of two F1 races to be held at Silverstone in 2020, with Bottas staying close until the closing stages and Verstappen steadily fading to 10-seconds adrift. 

But Hamilton’s lead over Bottas extended quickly in the laps before the tyre issue struck with just over two tours of the race left, with Hamilton then suffering his own problem as he ran down the Wellington straight on the final lap.  

 “We were pretty flat-chat, to be honest,” Hamilton said when asked by Motorsport.com in the post-race press conference how hard the two Mercedes drivers had been pushing before the tyre failures. 

“Valtteri was obviously chasing and keeping the gap, it was between 1.2-2s for a good period. And then all of a sudden he started to fall away.  

 “I managed to keep good pace and he started drop away – I think it got to seven seconds at one stage, so I’m not really sure what [happened].  

"I’m sure he just killed that left-front tyre, I’m assuming, and it started to drop off for him.  But for me the car was feeling fine, so I kept up the decent pace.” 

Read Also:

 Hamilton also explained that even though Verstappen spent much of the race adrift of the leaders, his presence meant the Mercedes cars were not turned down on power.  

 "To see the Red Bulls as close as they were in terms of pace, I think that’s real,” he added. 

 “And it wasn’t a case of us all turning down or anything like that, or backing off.  

 "We’re going to have a close race potentially next week [with the 70th Anniversary GP at the same venue], maybe.” 

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said his drivers were warned about their tyres, but he explained the team did not want to interfere in their battle for the win. 

“Certainly they were pushing each other maybe a little bit beyond what we would have wanted as a team but I guess you need to let them race,” said Wolff. 

“We warned them, that the tyres need to make it to the end.  They were both aware that they could lose P1 or P2 with a failure and they are very experienced, so it's then down to their decision once they get all the input from us.  

“I don't want to interfere in the racing.  We can't say to Valtteri 'back off, let's cruise home' and we didn't do that.  

“So whatever the reason for the failure was, certainly the front-left was hammered and under heavy duty cycle but ultimately the debris didn't help either so I'm quite curious to see what Pirelli's analysis is going to show and I'm sure they're going to take the right decisions.” 

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP

Previous article

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
14m

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
2h

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

Roush Jr’s Mustang dominates GTS division at St Petersburg
SRO America SRO America / Race report

Roush Jr’s Mustang dominates GTS division at St Petersburg

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Bristol Randy Daniels Chevy S-10 Report
NHRA NHRA / News

Bristol Randy Daniels Chevy S-10 Report

Latest news

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
14m

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
19m

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP

Renault lodges third protest against Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
52m

Renault lodges third protest against Racing Point

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles

Trending

1
IMSA

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019

2
Formula 1

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP

14m
4
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

5
Formula 1

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

2h

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton was pushing "pretty flat-chat" in British GP

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP
Formula 1

Police investigating environmental protest during British GP

Renault lodges third protest against Racing Point
Formula 1

Renault lodges third protest against Racing Point

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles
Formula 1

Vettel: Something "doesn't stack up" over Silverstone struggles

Hulkenberg: British GP DNS fitting after crazy days
Formula 1

Hulkenberg: British GP DNS fitting after crazy days

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.