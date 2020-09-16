Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Breaking news

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid

shares
comments
Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas

The Mercedes Formula 1 team believes the front brake fire experienced by Lewis Hamilton on the grid at the Tuscan GP was triggered by the limited cooling applied for Mugello.

Because of its long straights, fast corners and lack of heavy braking zones, the Italian venue requires less brake cooling than other venues, so Mercedes ran its W11s with smaller duct openings than most other circuits.

However, that became an issue when the car was running slowly prior to the day’s second standing start, after a lengthy red flag delay in the pits.

Hamilton was trying to get his brakes up to equal temperatures, and when he got to the grid his fronts were smoking heavily, and flames could clearly be seen.

However, they were extinguished as soon as he started running, and his performance was not impacted.

“I had a separation of my front brake temperatures by nearly two hundred degrees,” said Hamilton when asked by Motrorsport.com.

“So I was pushing them very hard to bring the one that was down equal, and I got them up to a thousand degrees, and I tried to cool them through the last corner and all the way to the start.

“And I got to the grid and there was a lot of smoke coming, and I was definitely worried as I think I saw a flame at one stage, which is not good, because that burns all the interior of what is in the upright.

“So fortunately the start got underway relatively quickly, and I didn’t have a problem from there on, but it was definitely on the limit.”

Read Also:

Mercedes head of race engineering Andrew Shovlin explained that while it looked bad, the fire was nothing to worry about.

“Not particularly,” he said when asked if the team was concerned. “The brake cooling is relatively closed up here, you don’t do a lot of braking, so you need to close the ducts to actually get the temperature.

“And the problem is if they’re working, there’s not a lot of air going through.

“As soon as you get going, it’ll go out. The worry is only whether you burn some of the carbon work, the cake tins, all the carbon work round the upright. And that can cause a bit of grief.

“It didn’t look particularly bad, but saying that we’d rather not have it than have it. But it wasn’t causing a great deal of panic, to be honest.”

While there were no ill-effects for Hamilton, in contrast Renault’s Esteban Ocon was forced to retire before the first standing restart after debris from the opening lap accident led to overheating.

“When that safety car came out he got a bit of debris stuck in his brake ducts,” said Renault sporting director Alan Permane.

“Just really super quickly while he was warming his tyres the rear brakes went sky high in temperature, and a brake line failed – there was brake fluid all over the back of the car.

“There was nothing we could have done at the red flag, his brakes were already shot.”

Related video

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi

Previous article

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure

New Ducati fairing only a part of homologated design
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

New Ducati fairing only a part of homologated design

Miles encouraged by Nashville interest in IndyCar for 2019
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Miles encouraged by Nashville interest in IndyCar for 2019

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Latest news

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure

2
MotoGP

New Ducati fairing only a part of homologated design

3
IndyCar

Miles encouraged by Nashville interest in IndyCar for 2019

4
Formula 1

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

5
Formula 1

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi

3h

Latest news

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton brake fire on Mugello grid

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi
Formula 1

Safety car lights change wouldn't have stopped pile-up - Latifi

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?
Formula 1

Podcast: Does Formula 1 have a restarts problem?

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test
Formula 1

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test

The other factor that helped make the Tuscan GP exciting
Formula 1

The other factor that helped make the Tuscan GP exciting

Latest videos

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 14:26
Formula 1
28m

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 15:23
Formula 1
31m

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

My Job in 60 Seconds | PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer 01:00
Formula 1
45m

My Job in 60 Seconds | PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Tuscan GP 15:09
Formula 1
1h

Rating Every F1 Driver From The 2020 Tuscan GP

2020 Tuscan Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief 07:31
Formula 1
2h

2020 Tuscan Grand Prix F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.