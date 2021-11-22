Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Next / Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Qatar Grand Prix
Formula 1 News

Horner defends 'straight talking' attitude in F1

By:

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he stands by his 'straight talking' nature in Formula 1, although admits he went too far in Qatar in his criticisms of a marshal.

Horner received a warning from the FIA stewards after the race in Losail on Sunday for remarks where he accused a "rogue marshal" of having put out double-waved yellow flags in qualifying.

It was those flags that triggered an offence for Max Verstappen, who was handed a five-place grid penalty for ignoring the warning signals.

Horner's comments about the marshal come on the back of the behaviour of both Horner and rival Mercedes boss Toto Wolff being probed in recent weeks as the pressure of the title battle ramps up.

While Wolff's finger-pointing moment on the camera in Brazil became a meme, Horner has found himself in the spotlight amid controversies over hard-hitting remarks he has made recently about the Mercedes rear wing, Yuki Tsunoda, the recent Max Verstappen/Lewis Hamilton incident in Interlagos and the events in Qatar.

But while apologetic for having singled out a marshal for criticism, Horner has defended his approach to speaking out and criticising things that he believes are wrong.

Asked if he had any regrets about the way he has conducted himself, Horner said: "No, not at all. I believe in my team. I am a straight talker and I've always conducted myself in that manner.

"I'm not an overly emotional person, I don't rant at cameras. I think the way I've conducted myself, I've got no issues with, and I'd do exactly the same [in the future].

"I think the only issue, regarding the marshal, was that if there was any personal offence taken for referencing a rogue yellow flag, it was not intended at any individual or any marshal.

"I don't know whether you heard the interview that I gave [where the comments came from] but I didn't feel that it was unreasonable."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing spaks to the media

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing spaks to the media

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Horner reiterated that the comments he made about the marshal were fuelled more by his annoyance at the way the yellow flag situation played out in qualifying to trigger a penalty for Verstappen.

"I made a comment on one of the broadcast channels that I felt that there had been a rogue steward [marshal] who waved the yellow flag, and the stewards took offence to that," he said.

Read Also:

"I just reassured them that no offence was made or intended with the individual. It was more frustrating having three or four cars pass the same car with no yellow flags, but ours got a waved yellow flag.

"I think the apology was accepted, and I would just like to make it clear it wasn't pointed at marshals.

"I think marshals do a wonderful job around the world. They are volunteers. Without marshals there would be no motorsport. It's just the circumstances that were frustrating, and I think there's something that can be learned from this."

 

shares
comments
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings
Previous article

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings
Next article

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Qatar Grand Prix

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Qatar Grand Prix
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Bizarre quirk of Qatar kerbs caused F1 problems, reckons Mercedes Qatar GP
Formula 1

Bizarre quirk of Qatar kerbs caused F1 problems, reckons Mercedes

Hamilton to get Brazil F1 engine back for Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton to get Brazil F1 engine back for Saudi Arabia GP

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Prime
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Masi: Horner criticism of Qatar F1 marshal “not accepted” Qatar GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Masi: Horner criticism of Qatar F1 marshal “not accepted”

Horner apologises for F1 marshals comment in Qatar Qatar GP
Formula 1

Horner apologises for F1 marshals comment in Qatar

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Latest news

Bizarre quirk of Qatar kerbs caused F1 problems, reckons Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bizarre quirk of Qatar kerbs caused F1 problems, reckons Mercedes

Gasly frustrated by "shocking" AlphaTauri F1 pace in Qatar race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly frustrated by "shocking" AlphaTauri F1 pace in Qatar race

Alpine: Alonso Qatar F1 podium "a question of a few corners"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso Qatar F1 podium "a question of a few corners"

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Qatar Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Qatar Grand Prix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
21 h
How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage Prime

How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage

There was simply no stopping Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1's first visit to Qatar. The Mercedes driver eased to pole position and led every lap to secure an utterly dominant victory - even without a key Mercedes weapon in his arsenal to increase the heat on Red Bull heading into the final two races of the gripping 2021 title race

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.