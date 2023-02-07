Las Vegas approves F1 plan to shut Strip for race until 2032
Officials in Las Vegas have approved a plan to shut the Strip for the Formula 1 grand prix for the next 10 years as they eye a “lifetime in partnership.”
F1 revealed last March that it would be returning to Las Vegas in November 2023, hosting a street race around the centre of the city with part of the track incorporating the iconic Strip.
The race will take place on Saturday night in Las Vegas, capturing the primetime audience in the United States amid the current boom of American F1 interest.
An initial three-year contract covering 2023-25 was signed for the race in Las Vegas, but F1 made clear at the announcement that it was anticipating a longer-term commitment.
On Tuesday, the Clark County Commission heard a resolution to recognise the grand prix as an annual event for the next 10 years, bringing an estimated economic impact exceeding $1 billion to the region.
As part of this, the commission was requested to recognise the circuit on both public and private land in Las Vegas, including roads owned by Clark County - Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands Avenue - that would require closure.
“We have a three-year contract with Formula 1, but we anticipate a lifetime in partnership,” said James Gibson, the Clark County commissioner, ahead of the vote.
“This will open the pathway to be able to do it for at least 10 years. And then beyond that, I’m sure that those who succeed us will see the value in what we’ve done and continue doing it forever.”
The motion was carried unanimously by the board 7-0, giving the green light for the required closures each year until 2032.
Las Vegas track action
Photo by: Liberty Media
The resolution also indicated that Las Vegas plans to retain its late-season slot moving forward, saying the set-up of the event was anticipated to take place “a few hours a day for five days, beginning on each Wednesday through Sunday in the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday in November in the years 2023 through 2032.”
Terry Miller, the project manager for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, appeared to speak before the commission’s vote, and said that plans for the race in November were “on schedule.”
“This is a community-wide opportunity for the labour force, for vendors, for everybody that is excited about a new opportunity in Las Vegas and Clark County,” said Miller.
“We’re very proud of what we’re doing. This obviously provides labour for construction, but also for the operation of the event itself. If the resolution is passed, it will be years to come.
“The impact the Las Vegas Grand Prix brings to our community is very significant.”
Construction is underway on a building that will form the pit and paddock area for the race after F1 purchased a 39-acre site for $240m last spring.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for 18 November, serving as the penultimate race of the year before the season finale in Abu Dhabi eight days later.
Related video
How new Alfa Romeo F1 car merges Red Bull and Ferrari's ideas
FIA president Ben Sulayem steps back from day-to-day F1 operations
Latest news
Triple Eight unveils dedicated Gen3 testing livery
Triple Eight unveils dedicated Gen3 testing livery Triple Eight unveils dedicated Gen3 testing livery
Cosworth: F1 return not on radar despite Ford's comeback
Cosworth: F1 return not on radar despite Ford's comeback Cosworth: F1 return not on radar despite Ford's comeback
Myatt Snider to run six NASCAR Xfinity races with JGR
Myatt Snider to run six NASCAR Xfinity races with JGR Myatt Snider to run six NASCAR Xfinity races with JGR
Domenicali: F1 doesn’t want to “gag” its drivers
Domenicali: F1 doesn’t want to “gag” its drivers Domenicali: F1 doesn’t want to “gag” its drivers
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
Throwback: The 1987 Lotus 99T The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.