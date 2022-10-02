Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Perez penalised, but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation Next / Hamilton won't "punish himself" for F1 Singapore GP mistake
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages

Charles Leclerc admitted he was surprised how Sergio Perez could pull so far clear in the closing stages of Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix after breaking free of DRS range.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages
Listen to this article

The Ferrari driver had looked poised to launch a challenge for the lead against Perez after the final safety car period of the Marina Bay race.

But, despite shadowing Perez for several laps once DRS had been activated, and even looking close to attempt to a pass at one point, his assault fell flat once Leclerc fell out of range.

As Perez pushed on to try to open up an advantage to cover off any potential post-race penalty for his breach of the safety car rules, Leclerc had nothing in response.

That upturn in pace proved crucial to Perez as he was later handed a five-second penalty for falling more than 10 car lengths behind the safety car and, had he not pulled clear, Leclerc would've inherited the win.

Speaking about that phase of the race, Leclerc said that, once Perez had got in clear air, then his tyres coming alive gave him a big edge.

“I was quite surprised because, as soon as I lost the DRS, I think it was exactly at the time when also Checo's tyres started to work properly,” he said. “Unfortunately, then I lost it a little bit.

“But yeah, before that, everything was really on the limit. I mean, in the dirty air, in conditions like this, the slightest mistake, you pay it big time. So I did a few mistakes.

“I was just trying to be as close as possible because I had to make basically the overtaking on the straight.

“I couldn't really go on the braking zone and brake later because I didn't really know how was the track, on the inside. And I didn't want to take that risk.

“I had one lap where I was really close. And I actually thought about going in the inside and braking later. But for me, it was not worth it. So I was just waiting for the right opportunity. But unfortunately it didn't arrive at the end.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc suggested that the performance of the Ferrari against the Red Bull over the Singapore GP showed that they were quicker at different stages of stints.

“There's things that we can analyse from this race because Red Bull seems to be very, very good after six/seven laps, and we are very, very good in the first six/seven laps - we'll look into that,” he said.

Leclerc’s hopes of going for the win from pole were hurt at the start when he made a poor getaway and dropped back behind Perez.

Asked what happened, Leclerc said: “I don't really know yet. Whether it's me who did a mistake in the way I do things, or if it's something else, we'll have to analyse it.

“The only thing I felt is that I had a little bit of wheelspin, and lost it, and I saw Checo had an amazing start. So yeah, that's the way it went.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Perez penalised, but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation
Previous article

Perez penalised, but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation
Next article

Hamilton won't "punish himself" for F1 Singapore GP mistake

Hamilton won't "punish himself" for F1 Singapore GP mistake
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes has found a "big chunk" of performance with 2023 F1 car Singapore GP
Formula 1

Mercedes has found a "big chunk" of performance with 2023 F1 car

Verstappen: F1 rivals should keep "mouths shut" over cost cap claims Singapore GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 rivals should keep "mouths shut" over cost cap claims

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole Singapore GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc explains mistakes which he feared cost Singapore GP F1 pole

Leclerc: Italian GP fate was sealed before "frustrating" safety car finish Italian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Italian GP fate was sealed before "frustrating" safety car finish

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari hasn’t escaped "real mystery" of F1 2022 cars
Formula 1

Ferrari hasn’t escaped "real mystery" of F1 2022 cars

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime
Formula 1

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

Latest news

Hamilton won't "punish himself" for F1 Singapore GP mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton won't "punish himself" for F1 Singapore GP mistake

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton says that he won’t punish himself for the mistake that ruined his Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages

Charles Leclerc admitted he was surprised how Sergio Perez could pull so far clear in the closing stages of Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix after breaking free of DRS range.

Perez penalised, but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez penalised, but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation

Sergio Perez has kept his Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix victory despite receiving a penalty and a reprimand for two separate safety car rule infringements.

Perez uncertain on safety car infringement as Singapore GP investigation looms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez uncertain on safety car infringement as Singapore GP investigation looms

Sergio Perez says he doesn’t understand why he’s facing an stewards investigation for a Formula 1 safety car infringement after taking victory in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.