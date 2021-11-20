Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 teams battling kerb strike fears at Qatar GP Next / Why the FIA has kept flip-flopping on Qatar F1 track limits
Formula 1 News

Loose screws triggered Hamilton’s Brazil F1 DRS exclusion

By:

Mercedes has revealed that two loose screws were the cause of the DRS failure that triggered Lewis Hamilton’s exclusion from qualifying at Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Loose screws triggered Hamilton’s Brazil F1 DRS exclusion

Hamilton had to start from the back of the grid at last weekend’s sprint race at Interlagos, after the FIA discovered on the Friday night that his DRS did not comply with the regulations.

Inspections of Hamilton's rear wing had uncovered that, in one section, the gap between the elements was wider than the maximum 85mm allowed.

Mercedes claims that the gap was over by just 0.2mm, which it said was the equivalent on one layer of paint.

While there was no suggestion that Mercedes had deliberately tried to get around the rules, it could not be sure over the Brazilian weekend about what had caused the problem as the wing had been sealed by the FIA.

However, after finally getting back hold of the wing ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Mercedes said a detailed examination had got to the bottom of the issue.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “We got the rear wing back. And, as we thought, it was broken. It broke in qualifying. We didn't pass the 85mm slot gap test on the far right side. We passed it on the left, in the middle, but not on the right, by a fraction of a millimetre. And that's fine.

“We weren't allowed to inspect it, nor to make the argument that the part is being broken. And consequently, we found out that two screws became undone in qualifying. And that caused that right side to be irregular.

“And you know, probably, it was even detrimental to the lap time, but it is what it is. It was reported to the stewards, and that is very different to how these things were handled in the past when you were able to patch up things that got broken during parc ferme.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes remains annoyed at the fact that damage was not taken into account, Wolff said that the team was not going to waste time and energy going back over it.

“We've moved on,” he said. “It's race gone. We obviously were able to turn it around. I wish that Lewis could have taken more points from the sprint qualifying.

“But that is the past. I think now the rules are in a way reset, and we're going to do the best out of it for the current grand prix and the next ones to come.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 teams battling kerb strike fears at Qatar GP
Previous article

F1 teams battling kerb strike fears at Qatar GP
Next article

Why the FIA has kept flip-flopping on Qatar F1 track limits

Why the FIA has kept flip-flopping on Qatar F1 track limits
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton dismisses 'DAS 2' theories over F1 steering wheel movement Qatar GP
Formula 1

Hamilton dismisses 'DAS 2' theories over F1 steering wheel movement

Wolff: F1 right of review not about punishing Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 right of review not about punishing Verstappen

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Prime
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Latest news

Why the FIA has kept flip-flopping on Qatar F1 track limits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the FIA has kept flip-flopping on Qatar F1 track limits

Loose screws triggered Hamilton’s Brazil F1 DRS exclusion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Loose screws triggered Hamilton’s Brazil F1 DRS exclusion

F1 teams battling kerb strike fears at Qatar GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams battling kerb strike fears at Qatar GP

What is going on with Red Bull’s flappy F1 rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is going on with Red Bull’s flappy F1 rear wing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
13 h
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.