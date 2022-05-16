Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs Next / Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot
Formula 1 News

Miami plans to keep early May F1 date slot

The Miami Grand Prix plans to retain an early May slot on the Formula 1 calendar moving forward after a successful debut this month.

Luke Smith
By:
Miami plans to keep early May F1 date slot
Listen to this article

F1 staged its inaugural grand prix at the Miami International Autodrome on 8 May, welcoming a sell-out crowd of more than 80,000 fans at the track built around the Hard Rock Stadium.

It was seen as a significant moment for F1's growth in the United States, proving the breakthrough it has made with a second grand prix in addition to the Austin race that is scheduled for October.

A third American race, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, will join the calendar next year towards the end of the season.

But Miami is set to stick to its early May slot in the future, fitting around the other major sporting events that take place at the Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Open tennis tournament typically takes place between mid-March and early April, while the Miami Dolphins' NFL season kicks off in September and runs through the rest of the calendar year.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he expected to keep the early May slot, Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel said the date "will be within a week or two the other way, but it'd be this time of year, every year".

"We have the tennis tournament, so this kind of is the calendar date," Garfinkel said. "It could be a week earlier or a week later, depending on what's going on that year.

"But it'll be right around this time."

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

A date slot is yet to have been announced for the Las Vegas race, only that it would be taking place on a Saturday night in November 2023 as the calendar expands to 24 races.

With all three US races taking place on different timezones, they are expected to cater to different fan markets, and Garfinkel did not think that date separation was hugely important.

"I don't know that was as important," Garfinkel said. "I think it's great that there's three races in the States. It's great there's one going to be in Vegas.

"I'm excited for a night race on a Saturday night. I think it's fantastic for Formula 1, for motorsport in America, and we welcome it.

Read Also:

"We think all ships rise with the rising tide, and so we want to hopefully introduce the sport to more people that haven't enjoyed it here, and we hope Vegas does the same thing."

Miami is the longest-contracted race in the United States on the calendar, holding a 10-year contract. Austin's deal runs for five years, while the Las Vegas agreement covers three years from 2023.

shares
comments

Related video

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs
Previous article

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs
Next article

Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot

Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull: "Lack of peculiarities" with F1 car helping Perez
Formula 1

Red Bull: "Lack of peculiarities" with F1 car helping Perez

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs
Formula 1

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

What Miami F1 hype will and won't change for British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Miami F1 hype will and won't change for British GP

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull: "Lack of peculiarities" with F1 car helping Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: "Lack of peculiarities" with F1 car helping Perez

The F1 rear wing differences at centre of Red Bull v Ferrari fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 rear wing differences at centre of Red Bull v Ferrari fight

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

US-owned but until recently Russian-backed, Haas seems to have reached a turning point in car performance after three gruesome seasons. And it needs to if it’s to attract fresh investment. Team boss Gunther Steiner tells Oleg Karpov how close Haas came to the abyss.

Formula 1
May 14, 2022
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
May 12, 2022
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new

Russia’s involvement in Formula 1 has been big on promise but short on delivery – then reached the end of the road prematurely. MARK GALLAGHER investigates why

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.