Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
262 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
276 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
283 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title Next / The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with
Formula 1 / Breaking news

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

By:

Aston Martin F1 Team chief Otmar Szafnauer believes he can extract the best from four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel after his ill-starred final season with Ferrari in 2020.

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

Vettel finished 13th in the points last year, his worst position since his rookie BMW/Toro Rosso part-season in 2007. His tally of 33 points last year was barely one third of that teammate Charles Leclerc scored, and Vettel admitted he considered retirement before signing with Aston for 2021. 

But Szafnauer believes he can create an environment for Vettel at Aston Martin for him to thrive once more, and is willing to put an “arm around his shoulder” if necessary.

“I've always said, and will continue to say so, at 33 years old you don’t forget how to drive a Formula 1 car fast,” said Szafnauer on a call with select media including Motorsport.com. “So it’s got to be other things. And we will work tirelessly to make sure that we don't introduce those things, and actually alleviate them.

“An arm around the shoulder means that everybody’s listening to his wants and his needs. And we’ll work hard to make sure the car is to his liking and the setup is like he wants it. 

“We’ve got two drivers to look after. And if we treat them equally, which in the past we've been really good at doing and I anticipate we'll do that in the future as well, I think that's all it takes with Seb. And then if he doesn't overdrive the car, drives like he can, and we will definitely get the best out of him.”

Read Also:

Szafnauer says his other driver, Lance Stroll, will have to bring his A-game to face this new challenge, after being beaten in the championship in his two years with Racing Point by outgoing teammate Sergio Perez.

“To beat Sebastian Vettel, you’re gonna have to work hard,” he said. “Sebastian's got a great work ethic. And we're working really hard to make sure that Sebastian feels comfortable at our team, and we get him back up to his best. So it’ll be very interesting.

“Does [Lance] have the wherewithal to do it? Absolutely. But, like I said, it's going to take a lot of hard work. And I would imagine Sebastian is going to also try to beat his teammate.”

Szafnauer also clarified exactly what happened when he was spotted giving Vettel a lift in his Ferrari Pista road car to a petrol station during the British Grand Prix weekend last year, saying it unfolded as Sebastian had explained at the time

He said: “We drove to the gas station because of the car I was driving, and he had a similar one. He doesn't have a similar one anymore! Because he sold them all. 

“But, yeah, that was the reason for the drive. And I think he was going off to do, if I remember right, some mountain biking in Wales and his direction was the same direction that I was going in. And we were both stopping at the fuel station. So he said, ‘Well, I’ll jump in with you.’ 

“And I've known Seb, gosh, for 20-plus years now, before he was in Formula 1, when he was still a BMW driver. So he’s been a friend for a long time. And I’ve known his parents for a while as well. So, it wasn’t anything different than what he said.”

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

Previous article

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

Next article

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

56min
2
Formula 1

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

44min
3
Formula 1

F1 needs to try sprint races despite controversy - Wolff

1h
4
World Superbike

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

5
Stock car

Oswego results 2003-06-29

Latest news
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with
Formula 1

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

3m
We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer
Formula 1

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

3m
Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Formula 1

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

11m
The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery
Formula 1

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

44m
Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

56m
Latest videos
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
26m

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

Aston Martin is back to F1 02:55
Formula 1
39m

Aston Martin is back to F1

Alpine A521 F1 Launch Highlights 11:32
Formula 1
22h

Alpine A521 F1 Launch Highlights

Toto Wolff on having no drivers at the end of 2021 02:03
Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Toto Wolff on having no drivers at the end of 2021

James Allison on the W12 02:11
Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

James Allison on the W12

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book
Le Mans / Special feature

Tom Kristensen reveals career secrets in ‘Mr Le Mans’ book

Pietro Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1’s test and reserve driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pietro Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1’s test and reserve driver

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

More from
Aston Martin Racing
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Special feature

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
3m
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
20h
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
21h
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

OPINION: It's been an uneasy ride for Esteban Ocon since his F1 comeback - and fresh challenges lie in wait as he's joined by double world champion Fernando Alonso in the newly rebranded Alpine team. STUART CODLING sets out a roadmap to success…

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021
Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Every Formula 1 team is facing the same difficult decision this season: how do you split precious aero development time between the current car and the all-new 2022 project?

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021
The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok Prime

The big questions of F1 2021 - Karun Chandhok

After an unprecedented season last year, there are plenty of questions and storylines for the upcoming Formula 1 campaign. Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok gives his verdict.

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

Lowes injures shoulder in crash, will miss WSBK test
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Lowes injures shoulder in crash, will miss WSBK test

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

Oswego results 2003-06-29
Stock car Stock car / News

Oswego results 2003-06-29

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Richard Petty Motorsports to support Autism Awareness
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

Richard Petty Motorsports to support Autism Awareness

Latest news

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.