Previous
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Preview

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

shares
comments
Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 7:30 AM

The Styrian Grand Prix takes place at the Red Bull Ring on July 10-12. Here's how and when you can watch Sunday's Formula 1 race in your country.

After the success of the Austrian GP, F1 is making its second visit to the Spielberg-based venue this weekend, using the exact same track configuration.

Max Verstappen topped the second practice for Red Bull Racing, with Austrian GP winner second quickest in the leading Mercedes. Sergio Perez, who topped FP1 earlier, was classified third in FP2.

The Ferraris once again struggled for pace, with Charles Leclerc over a second off the pace in ninth, and Sebastian Vettel trailing in 16th.

When is the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix? 

  • Date: Sunday 12th July 2020 
  • Start time: 3:10pm CEST / 2:10pm BST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

The Styrian Grand PRix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Viewers in the UK can tune into Sky Sports F1 to watch the live coverage of the Styrian GP, while Sky TV will also broadcast the race in Italy. RTL will show the race in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: The Austrian GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from the Red Bull Ring to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Styrian Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV also offer their own on-demand service. 

Weather forecast for the Styrian Grand Prix

The Styrian Grand Prix is expected to be held in dry conditions as per the latest weather forecast for Spielberg.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

