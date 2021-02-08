Top events
FIA F2 / Breaking news

FREC champion Petecof jumps straight to F2 with Campos

FREC champion Petecof jumps straight to F2 with Campos
By:
News editor

Campos Racing has finalised its FIA Formula 2 Championship driver line-up with the signing of 2020 Formula Regional European champion Gianluca Petecof.

The 18-year-old Brazilian will team up with Ralph Boschung to form an all new line up at the Spanish squad. 

Petecof will graduate to F2 having proven his talent in junior categories, most notably last season’s run to the FREC title, courtesy of four wins and 14 podiums, driving for Prema Racing.

In 2019 the Sao Paulo-born driver also finished as runner-up in the Italian Formula 4 Championship.

“It is an honour to know that one of the great Adrian’s last wishes was to have me in a Campos car and it motivates me in a special way more than ever before,” said Petecof, a former member of Ferrari’s driver academy.   

“Campos Racing has a winning culture and giving unique opportunities to young drivers is in the team’s DNA. I cannot wait to start working with them and prove ourselves once again.”

Adrian Campos Jr, Sporting Director of Campos Racing, added: “I am sure that I speak on behalf of the entire team if I say that we are very excited to complete our Formula 2 driver line up with such a professional driver and so much hunger for victory like Gianluca. 

“He has made a very important step of category and will have hard work ahead, but don’t forget that he is the current champion of the Formula Regional, so we all have a lot of confidence and enthusiasm in the results that both Gianluca and Ralph can achieve in this 2021 season. 

“This is an agreement that my father did not have the opportunity to complete before he passed away, but we know that completing the F2 line up with Gianluca was his wish and we have fought very hard to make it happen.

“I want to welcome him on behalf of Campos Racing and wish him the best of luck in this 2021 season.”

Only seven seats remain on the F2 grid as the 2021 season edges ever closer to its opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix on 26-28 March.  

FIA Formula 2 2021 Grid so far

Prema Racing: Robert Shwartzman, Oscar Piastri
UNI- Virtuosi: Felipe Drugovich, TBA
Carlin: Jehan Daruvala, Dan Ticktum
Hitech Grand Prix: Juri Vips, Liam Lawson
ART Grand Prix: Theo Pourchaire, TBA
MP Motorsport: Lirim Zendeli, TBA
Charouz Racing System: TBA, TBA
DAMS: Marcus Armstrong, Roy Nissany
Campos Racing: Ralph Boschung, Gianluca Petecof
HWA Racelab: Matteo Nannini, Alessio Deledda
Trident: TBA, TBA

Series FIA F2
Author Tom Howard

