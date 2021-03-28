Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Race in
05 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Warm Up in
03 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race Next / "Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win
FIA F2 / Bahrain / Breaking news

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career

By:
, News editor

Oscar Piastri struggled to process his maiden Formula 2 victory which he has labelled his ‘craziest ever’ in his fledgling career.

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career

The Australian F2 rookie produced a stunning drive in the final stages of the second sprint race on Saturday to jump from eighth after making a late stop for tyres to the win, courtesy of a final lap pass on long-time leader Guanyu Zhou.

Piastri had started the race from sixth but was unable to make much progress on the hard tyres, but an inspired decision to switch to softs under a late second Safety Car period paid dividends.

The FIA Formula 3 champion was able to rocket through the field helped by Juri Vips, who was also challenging for victory retiring with a technical issue. 

The triumph saw Piastri, managed by Formula 1 grand prix winner Mark Webber, score a victory in only his second F2 race.

"Regardless of whether this is the second or the last race I do in F2 I think that has got to go down as the craziest race I’ve ever had and craziest victory I’ve ever had,” said Piastri.

“I can’t thank the team enough obviously the pit stop to softs at the end was the right move. 

“I made some good moves in the end and put myself in a good spot and here we are on the top step. 

“To be honest while I was on hards it was pretty easy to keep a calm head as a I was going  backwards but once we put softs on I think I came out eighth I knew there was only four or five or even less cars ahead that had put softs on. I knew we were in a good spot.

“That win was in sight with two laps to go. It was pretty crazy and I’m still processing it to be honest.”

Following a late confirmation by the FIA, Piastri took the victory from Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) while Zhou claimed third.

It proved to be a strong day for F2’s rookie crop as Liam Lawson claimed victory in the opening sprint race of the weekend with fellow newcomer David Beckmann in third.

Lawson was in with a chance of adding to his podium haul in Race 2 before contact with Felipe Drugovich put him out of the race. Drugovich was handed a 10-second penalty for his actions. 

“I’m a bit speechless at the moment, honestly,” said Lawson after his Race 1 victory.

“It’s awesome to win races but obviously the end goal is the championship. So it’s a good start, but there’s a very, very long way to go.”

“I didn’t expect it but It was certainly something I hoped for and pushed for. 

“We had a strong pre-season the testing obviously here was really good but because it was here everybody did the test as well, so we knew it would be extremely close. Hopefully we can carry this on.”

The Formula 2 field will be in action today with the championship’s first feature race of 2021 set to begin 11:50 GMT.

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing, leads Bent Viscaal, Trident

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing, leads Bent Viscaal, Trident

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

Previous article

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

Next article

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain
Drivers Oscar Piastri
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

3h
2
MotoGP

Honda reveals 2021 MotoGP bike, Marquez makes public return

3
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

4
IndyCar

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test

5
FIA F2

Zhou keeps Bahrain F2 pole but receives reprimand

Latest news
"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win
F2

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

24m
Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career
F2

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career

51m
Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race
F2

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

12h
Bahrain F2: Piastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass
F2

Bahrain F2: Piastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass

15h
Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win
F2

Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win

22h
Latest videos
F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win Bahrain
FIA F2 / Breaking news

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race Bahrain
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime
FIA F2 / Analysis

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

More from
Oscar Piastri
Piastri: Rookie F2 year "very important" as F1 looms on the horizon
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Piastri: Rookie F2 year "very important" as F1 looms on the horizon

Piastri wins Sir Jack Brabham Award
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Piastri wins Sir Jack Brabham Award

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime
FIA F3 / Special feature

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

More from
Prema Powerteam
Prema signs Caldwell to complete 2021 F3 line-up
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Prema signs Caldwell to complete 2021 F3 line-up

Red Bull junior Hauger moves to Prema for 2021 F3 campaign
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Red Bull junior Hauger moves to Prema for 2021 F3 campaign

The junior formula champions on a collision course in F3 Prime
FIA F3 / Special feature

The junior formula champions on a collision course in F3

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019
From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family Prime

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

It wasn't long ago F2 drivers couldn't even get passes to the F1 paddock. Now, as Ross Brawn and Bruno Michel explain, attitudes are totally different

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2019
How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

Mick Schumacher's first victory in Formula 2 ignited a media frenzy, but how has Schumacher handled the pressure, and has he shown Formula 1 potential? Here's the story of his season to date

FIA F2
Aug 7, 2019

Trending Today

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

Busch and Larson collide at the entrance to pit road
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Busch and Larson collide at the entrance to pit road

Motorsport.tv launches free-to-air service for fans
General General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport.tv launches free-to-air service for fans

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Latest news

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

"Laughable" luck, technical issue robbed Vips of Bahrain win

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Piastri labels Bahrain F2 win "craziest ever" of his career

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

Bahrain F2: Piastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Piastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.