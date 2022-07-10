Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Broken gearbox screw cost Correa shot at maiden F3 win in Austria
FIA F3 / Red Bull Ring Race report

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race

Isack Hadjar sealed his third FIA Formula 3 win of the season in Sunday’s feature race with a lights-to-flag win at a wet Red Bull Ring. 

Megan White
By:
F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race
Listen to this article

The Hitech rookie led from pole, with the formation lap starting behind the safety car before a rolling start. 

He rapidly built up a strong lead to second-placed Victor Martins, with a 2.3s gap by lap 8. 

Despite a safety car on lap 21 closing the gap, the young Red Bull junior held on to secure his second win in as many weekends, having also taken victory in last weekend’s sprint race at Silverstone. 

Championship leader Martins held second for ART, while Prema Racing’s Ollie Bearman held off teammate Arthur Leclerc for his third series podium. 

Wet conditions saw running start behind the safety car, while Alexander Smolyar stalled on the grid from 16th. 

Prema’s Jak Crawford made it past Franco Colapinto (VAR) and the Trident-run car of Zane Maloney on the first lap to move into eighth, while Caio Collet was also up two places into 10th for MP Motorsport. 

Up front, Martins was close to Hadjar’s gearbox by lap 3, with a wobble from the leader allowing his fellow Frenchman to close the gap, but he pulled away again quickly. 

David Vidales and Pepe Marti made contact at Turn 3 as Marti tried to move around the outside on lap 7, but the pair both carried on. 

Collet was gaining on Maloney by lap 9 and almost got past at Turn 3 for ninth, but was forced to wait several more laps to get the move done, with the pair making contact briefly at Turn 1 on the 11th tour. 

Hadjar led by 2.5s by the halfway mark, with another 2.5s from Martins to Bearman. 

The yellow flags were waved on lap 15 after Charouz teammates Zdanec Chovanec and Francesco Pizzi collided at turn 10, with Federico Malvestiti spinning behind them. Pizzi was handed a 10s penalty for causing the collision. 

Three laps later, the yellow flags were waved again after Zak O’Sullivan was spun by Pepe Marti, who suffered a broken front wing, with David Vidales also making contact with the pair.   

The Charouz battle continued despite the earlier contact, with Chovanec and Pizzi again making contact on lap 21, causing a safety car. The pair touched at Turn 4, with Chovanec shunted into the air before ending in the gravel trap.  

Racing resumed two laps later, with Jonny Edgar and Crawford making contact at Turn 1, with Stanek and Kaylen Frederick also colliding. Though the pair kept running, Frederick suffered damage and was out at the following turn into the gravel. 

Maloney took fifth, with Stanek in sixth and Colapinto seventh. Smolyar took eighth, having started in 16th, with William Alatalo and Ido Cohen rounding off the top 10 for Jenzer Motorsport.  

F3 Austria - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 18 Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP
2 7 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 3.251
3 6 Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 4.881
4 4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 5.383
5 3 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 6.457
6 2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 8.067
7 29 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 9.113
8 11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.882
9 25 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.852
10 23 Israel Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12.286
11 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 12.706
12 20 Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing 13.901
13 31 Reece Ushijima
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 14.095
14 8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 14.738
15 30 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15.442
16 19 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 15.722
17 26 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
Carlin 16.765
18 28 Italy Enzo Trulli
Carlin 19.446
19 14 Hungary László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21.368
20 27 Brad Benavides
Carlin 24.273
21 1 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Italy Trident 50.679
22 5 Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'00.379
23 17 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'13.566
24 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1 Lap
25 12 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 2 Laps
26 24 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2 Laps
27 10 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 3 Laps
28 15 Zdenek Chovanec
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
29 22 Pepe Martí
Spain Campos Racing
View full results
shares
comments
Broken gearbox screw cost Correa shot at maiden F3 win in Austria
Previous article

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa shot at maiden F3 win in Austria
Megan White More from
Megan White
Verschoor stripped of Austria F2 feature race win Red Bull Ring
FIA F2

Verschoor stripped of Austria F2 feature race win

Sargeant: Wet tyres wrong choice 'by end of formation lap' Red Bull Ring
FIA F2

Sargeant: Wet tyres wrong choice 'by end of formation lap'

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime
FIA F2

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Latest news

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa shot at maiden F3 win in Austria
FIA F3 FIA F3

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa shot at maiden F3 win in Austria

F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win, heartbreak for Correa
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win, heartbreak for Correa

F3 Austria: Hadjar seals pole after red flag ends qualifying early
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: Hadjar seals pole after red flag ends qualifying early

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.