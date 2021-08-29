Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps Race report

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race to thrust into title contention

By:

Jack Doohan took his second consecutive victory in FIA Formula 3 at Spa, with his huge points haul reigniting the title fight. 

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race to thrust into title contention

The Trident driver, who qualified in pole, emerged victorious from a fierce battle with Victor Martins (MP Motorsport), who took second place for his fourth podium of the year. 

Martins passed the leader at one point, but was forced to give back the position amid fears he may have had all four wheels off the track. 

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar took third, while Martins’ teammate Collet took fourth. 

Clement Novalak (Trident) took fifth, with ART’s Frederik Vesti, who is third in the drivers standings, in sixth. 

Championship leader Dennis Hauger made up six places to finish eighth, having had a tough weekend in Belgium. 

Doohan leaves the weekend with 44 points, having taken four for qualifying on pole, 15 for his sprint race win on Saturday and 25 for the feature race victory, while Martins took the two points for the fastest lap. 

The 14-lap race saw two formation laps behind the safety car before a rolling start, as rainfall continued to generate spray on track. 

Hauger set off on his charge through the field on lap two, having made up several places to challenge Crawford for 11th, although the wet track forced him to hang back. 

On lap two, Matteo Nannini was forced to pit after contact with teammate Rafael Villagomez – the former suffered a puncture, but was back into the race in P28, while the latter retired from the race. 

Hauger passed Crawford into 11th around the outside of Les Combes on lap three, while the top two almost dipped it into the gravel, having pulled a three second gap between second-placed Martins and Smolyar in third. 

With ten laps to go, Schumacher passed Hoggard into eighth, with Hauger taking advantage of the move to pass the Brit at Les Combes. 

Martins made a dramatic move to pass Doohan into Pouhon, taking the lead, but gave the place back amid concerns he had moved all four wheels over the track limit while overtaking. 

Trident’s Clement Novalak managed to make it past Logan Sargeant (Charouz Racing System) on lap seven, moving into P5. 

By lap eight, Hauger had moved up from P14 to P9, continuing to apply pressure to Schumacher. 

Hoggard ran off the road while tussling with Leclerc for tenth, with the Prema driver having made up three places to get into the points. 

At the front of the field, Doohan and Martins continued to battle for the lead, having created over six seconds behind them to Smolyar. 

Hauger finally took eighth on lap 10, sweeping around the outside of Schumacher, while two laps later, Vesti passed Sargeant on the Kimmel Straight to take sixth. 

Despite Martins’ best efforts, Doohan clung onto the lead, crossing the finish line to take his second victory of the weekend. 

Spa F3 - Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 4 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident
2 17 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 2.000
3 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 12.200
4 18 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 13.300
5 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 14.300
6 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 15.900
7 29 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17.700
8 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 18.300
9 6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 20.900
10 2 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 22.900
11 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 30.200
12 10 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 35.400
13 11 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 37.400
14 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 38.000
15 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 43.600
16 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 45.600
17 15 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 50.000
18 26 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 52.900
19 19 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 54.100
20 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 54.400
21 23 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 55.000
22 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 55.600
23 20 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 1'01.300
24 31 Zdenek Chovanec
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'03.300
25 28 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'18.600
26 14 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 2'13.900
22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing
30 Hunter Yeany
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG
View full results
shares
comments
Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash

Previous article

Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

16 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

5 h
3
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

5 h
5
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Latest news
Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race to thrust into title contention
FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race to thrust into title contention

33m
Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash
FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash

16 h
Spa F3: Colombo dominates rain-delayed sprint race
FIA F3

Spa F3: Colombo dominates rain-delayed sprint race

Aug 28, 2021
F3 Spa: Doohan scores first series pole in wet conditions
Video Inside
FIA F3

F3 Spa: Doohan scores first series pole in wet conditions

Aug 27, 2021
Spa F3: Novalak tops practice ahead of Rasmussen
FIA F3

Spa F3: Novalak tops practice ahead of Rasmussen

Aug 27, 2021
Latest videos
FIA F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions 00:49
FIA F3
Aug 27, 2021

FIA F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions

FIA F3: Double driver change for Charouz Racing System 00:41
FIA F3
Aug 25, 2021

FIA F3: Double driver change for Charouz Racing System

Macau Formula 3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again 00:27
FIA F3
Aug 19, 2021

Macau Formula 3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again

Formula 3: Colombo scores maiden win in Hungary 00:49
FIA F3
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 3: Colombo scores maiden win in Hungary

F3: Mercedes junior Vesti passes Hauger to win Race 3 at Austria 00:32
FIA F3
Jul 4, 2021

F3: Mercedes junior Vesti passes Hauger to win Race 3 at Austria

More from
Megan White
Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash Spa-Francorchamps
FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race Spa-Francorchamps
W Series

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Budapest Prime
W Series

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend

Honda unleash 'Muscular' new Civic to take on FIA WTCC 2014
WTCC WTCC

Honda unleash 'Muscular' new Civic to take on FIA WTCC 2014

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race to thrust into title contention
FIA F3 FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race to thrust into title contention

Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash
FIA F3 FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins under safety car after Raidillon crash

Spa F3: Colombo dominates rain-delayed sprint race
FIA F3 FIA F3

Spa F3: Colombo dominates rain-delayed sprint race

F3 Spa: Doohan scores first series pole in wet conditions
Video Inside
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spa: Doohan scores first series pole in wet conditions

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.