Previous / Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix II News

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash

The final round of the 2021 Formula E season at Berlin has been red-flagged following a major startline crash involving title contenders Mitch Evans and Edoardo Mortara.

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash

Evans had put himself in a strong position to claim his first title since GP3 in 2013 by qualifying third on the grid when the majority of his main rivals failed to bag a spot inside the top 10.

But the Kiwi’s championship hopes came crashing down when he stalled on the grid and was later hit by the Venturi of Mortara.

While Tom Blomqvist and Andre Lotterer were some of the drivers who were able to avoid crashing into the stranded Jaguar, Mortara - who had started 11th - was unsighted and made heavy contact with the rear-right side of Evans' car.

Both drivers immediately retired from the race with terminal damage to their cars.

A safety car was deployed instantly given the debris on the car, with drivers being instructed to pass through the pitlane, before the race was halted altogether.

"I am fine, thanks," Evans said after the incident. "We seemed to have some sort of failure after the launch. It went and then I had an alarm and the car basically stopped.

"Edo [Mortara] had nowhere to go, I feel for him as well.

"It was over before it even started. It was obviously not meant to be this year. I'm gutted for the whole team, for myself, to not even get a run at it is tough. I've never had that issue before. We'll analyse that but it will take a while for the pain to ease."

Polesitter Stoffel Vandoorne will lead the restart from pole position in the lead Mercedes ahead of the Nissan of Oliver Rowland and Mahindra’s Alexander Sims.

Championship leader Nyck de Vries was running 12th when the red flag was deployed, ahead of the DS Techeetahs of Jean-Eric Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa.

BMW’s Jake Dennis, currently third in the standings, runs eighth.

 
Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place.

Formula E
Jul 28, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature.

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021

